Between the leaves falling, the temperature dropping and a transition from Birkenstocks to boots, seasonal shifts are always a good time for change. And this goes double for trying something new with our beauty routines.

So, as we move from autumn to winter – with darker nights and hot water bottles in tow – may I humbly suggest we commit to trying one new thing. Perhaps, a deep, dark winter lipstick, say?

I know wearing dark lipstick can feel like a bridge too far if you’ve only ever dabbled in natural, nude or light lip colours. Or, if your lip travels have only taken you so far as a pot of Vaseline. Without guidance, it can feel like a complicated blend of vampy purples, dark browns, deep reds and stark blacks.