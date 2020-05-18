So, is there a difference between your day and night moisturiser?

Both work to hydrate the skin, but they do differ in ingredients and texture. “Extra properties have often been added to day moisturisers such as UVA/UVB filters and antioxidants,” says Dr Jinah Yoo. They often come in much lighter textures too, to sit better under make-up and SPF, whereas night moisturises tend to be thicker and richer. “They often contain higher concentrations of hyaluronic acid and may also contain retinol or peptides which have anti-ageing property,” she adds.

Do you need a day and night moisturiser?

There’s a clear difference between the two, but whether or not you need both moisturisers in your skincare routine depends on the other products you use. “If you are already using an antioxidant and sunscreen in the morning and retinoid and hyaluronic acid serum at night, you don’t necessarily need to use two different moisturisers,” explains Dr Jinah Yoo. You can simply use one moisturiser both morning and night for the simple function of hydrating the skin and strengthening the skin barrier. On the other hand, “If you like to have a simple skincare regime you can use two moisturisers and maybe skip some of the serums.”