This new foundation uses AI technology to bespoke-blend your perfect match

Over the last couple of years, beauty brands have finally realised that there are not simply 12 shades of skin tone. Thankfully, brands are embracing more diverse shade ranges, making it easier to find a match that fits your complexion. There’s still a way to go though and anyone who’s bought foundation (especially online) this past year will know – it’s tricky finding a shade that perfectly suits your skin tone and texture. But it seems like things are about to change. Dcypher has launched a brand new foundation that not only caters to millions of different skin tones but custom-blends your very own foundation shade – using AI technology. It’s seriously clever.

Not content with just shade matching to one of 50 shades, Dcypher’s founders, Adam and Claire Triantis, developed the technology to create millions of shades. Each formula is carefully created in their UK lab, bespoke to each and every skin tone. Plus, you can even choose your preferred texture, finish and coverage options. It’s essentially your very own custom foundation, made how you like it. And at £28, it’s pleasingly affordable too.

How does Dcypher work?

So, how does it actually work? All you have to do is snap a quick make-up free selfie and upload it via the Dcypher website. Their special technology then scans your skin tone to determine the shade and undertones within your unique complexion. Next, a few questions are asked to determine what finish, coverage and texture you’d prefer before a sample sized preview is mixed up in the lab and sent out for you to test. Once you receive your sample, you’re able to test it out and make sure you’re happy with the shade, finish and coverage you received. If you’re not, Dcypher will make any tweaks necessary before sending out your full-size bottle of foundation. They literally won’t stop until they get it right. (Which in most cases, is first time.)

Is Dcypher worth it?

A few of the Stylist beauty team members have already tried the foundation and can assure you that it really works on a wide spectrum of skin tones. The sample size preview means you’re never left with a bottle of foundation you’ll never use and the formula is also cruelty-free, vegan and free from parabens and sulfates.

