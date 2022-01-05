Calling all the natural manicure enthusiasts, 2022 is set to be your year. Because, while tortoiseshell tips, dark green nails, and season-specific designs are fun, there’s nothing like a classic, neutral nail colour. So, when I tell you that delicate nail designs are flooding social media with their understated glamour, you’re in for a treat. From microdots to hand-painted feathers, there are multiple personality-filled ways to amp up a natural base. Read on for 14 of our favourites.