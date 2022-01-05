Delicate nail designs are the simple way to elevate an understated manicure
From microdots to asymmetric borders and haphazard hearts, delicate nail designs will be everywhere in 2022.
Calling all the natural manicure enthusiasts, 2022 is set to be your year. Because, while tortoiseshell tips, dark green nails, and season-specific designs are fun, there’s nothing like a classic, neutral nail colour. So, when I tell you that delicate nail designs are flooding social media with their understated glamour, you’re in for a treat. From microdots to hand-painted feathers, there are multiple personality-filled ways to amp up a natural base. Read on for 14 of our favourites.
1. Microdots
2. Feathers
3. Hearts
4. Two-digit designs
5. Round colour tips
6. Thin French tips
7. "Evil eyes"
8. Reflective accents
10. Polka dots
11. Asymmetric borders
12. Diamond crowns
13. Haphazard hearts
14. Celestial stars
Main image: Harriet Westmoreland