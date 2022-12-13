With the festive season in full swing, our evenings have become much busier than usual. From after work drinks to weekend mulled wines – December is always a packed-out calendar month meaning later nights and an uptake in alcohol being the norm. But if you’re noticing a change in your skin, you’re not alone.

Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it dehydrates not only your body – but your skin too. Team that with a lack of sleep and the result could be anything from a dull, sallow complexion to puffiness around the eyes and a general bloated look to the face.

If your skin’s suffering from a holiday season hangover, worry not. We asked some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists which ingredients and products they reach for when treating tired, hungover skin.