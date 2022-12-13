All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Last night’s antics still showing on your face this morning? Here’s how dermatologists treat tired, hungover skin…
With the festive season in full swing, our evenings have become much busier than usual. From after work drinks to weekend mulled wines – December is always a packed-out calendar month meaning later nights and an uptake in alcohol being the norm. But if you’re noticing a change in your skin, you’re not alone.
Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it dehydrates not only your body – but your skin too. Team that with a lack of sleep and the result could be anything from a dull, sallow complexion to puffiness around the eyes and a general bloated look to the face.
If your skin’s suffering from a holiday season hangover, worry not. We asked some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists which ingredients and products they reach for when treating tired, hungover skin.
Antioxidants: to neutralise free radical damage
Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum
“Phloretin CF is really great as it’s packed with antioxidants,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Ifeoma Ejekeme. “It gives your skin an instant glow that if you’ve been out the night before is definitely needed. It also neutralises free radicals from the night before – such as pollution.”
Shop Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum, £150
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea
“This cucumber and aloe face mist is a god-send, especially for party season,” says Dr Salome Dharamshi, dermatologist and founder of Sky Clinic. “Not only is it lightweight, affordable and travel-size, it’s perfect for waking up tired skin and it provides a much-needed antioxidant boost for the day. Combined with aloe vera (which is great for soothing skin), cucumber (leaves skin glowing and hydrated) and green tea (a natural antioxidant), I always use this mist give my make-up a dewy finish and to hydrate my skin on a cold day.”
Shop Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea at Cult Beauty, £4.96
Tatcha The Essence
Formulated with Hadasei-3, a proprietary fermented complex of rice, algae and green tea, this ultra-hydrating essence is packed with amino acids and works to not only boost the moisture levels in your skin, but also amplify the effects of other skincare products applied afterwards.
Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask
If your skin’s looking a little meh, treat it with a morning mask and boost of antioxidants with this cooling face mask. It refreshes skin instantly, enveloping it in moisture, while reducing free radical damage.
Shop Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask at Lookfantastic, £30
Hyaluronic acid: to hydrate tired-looking skin
Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
“I really love the Vichy Hyaluronic Acid,” says Dr Ifeoma Ejekeme. “It’s packed with hyaluronic acid that pulls moisture to the skin so you see that dewiness of the skin straight away. Layering it with a moisturiser really helps to give your skin a boost.”
Shop Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum at Boots, £26
Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5%
This gel-like serum features 4 different weights of hyaluronic acid, allowing it to penetrate and draw in hydration to deeper levels of the skin. Skin is left feeling plumper and looking smooth.
Shop Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum 5% at Space NK, £18
Medik8 Hydr8 B5
A favourite amongst skincare experts, this intensely hydrating serum is a must for parched, thirsty skin. The formula is also enriched with vitamin B5 to help maintain moisture levels and support skin regeneration.
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
“Find a moisturiser which suits your skin type, it doesn’t have to be expensive and will help nourish your skin,” suggests consultant dermatologist Dr Angela Tewari. “A thick moisturiser that contains humectants (substances that attract water), like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and urea will add moisture.”
Caffeine: to de-puff the eye area
Revolution Skincare 5% Caffeine Solution + Hyaluronic Acid Targeted Under Eye Serum
“Finally dark circles which are notoriously hard to treat, and most skincare products won’t touch this but there is evidence that caffeine can reduce the puffiness that can occur from poor sleep or from fluid retention,” explains Dr Ejekeme. “So the 5% Revolution Caffeine is a great addition.”
Shop Revolution Skincare 5% Caffeine Solution + Hyaluronic Acid Targeted Under Eye Serum at Boots, £6
Youth to the People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum
Blending 15% vitamin C with plant-derived caffeine, this little pick-me-up is the perfect cream for tired eyes. It works to enhance microcirculation and reduce morning puffiness as well as immediately brightening and hydrating the skin.
Shop Youth to the People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum at Cult Beauty, £59
The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG
With caffeine and green tea, this lightweight serum works as a booster for the delicate eye area. It works to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles in the eye contour.
Shop The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG at Boots, £6.40
Main image: Stylist