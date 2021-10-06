When it comes to skincare, everyone’s needs are different. Whether you suffer from blemishes and acne, or have dry skin that craves hydration and plenty of face masks, there’s no one-size-fits-all skincare routine. However, there are some non-negotiables and skincare products that it seems like all skincare experts recommend – no matter your skin type. Ask any dermatologist or skin expert their top tip and they’ll likely tell you to wear SPF every day, all year round, whatever your age or ethnicity.

But there’s a skincare product I keep being recommended that’s less obvious. Over the past year, I’ve lost count of the number of dermatologists, aestheticians and skin experts who have recommended I use a certain facial mist – and the good news is it’s pleasingly affordable.

What is Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier?

The first time I was recommended Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier was during a virtual consultation with Megan Felton, a skincare expert and co-founder of Lion/Ne. My skin is dehydrated and had been periodically breaking out so I reached out to Megan to overhaul my skincare regime and offer some trusted advice. She explained that Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier is a quick and easy way to refresh and purify the skin – and recommended I keep a bottle in my bag at all times. “The main reason I love Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier is because it’s extremely versatile,” says skincare expert Megan Felton. “It can be used for inflammatory conditions from eczema to acne. At the same time, it’s antibacterial and antimicrobial so helps with stubborn congestion. I have it with me at all times as well for post face mask skin.”

After being recommended the antibacterial mist by Megan, I started noticing Clinisoothe+ everywhere. Not in the ‘is my phone listening to me’ kind of way, but instead through every skin expert or dermatologist I interviewed seemingly recommending or talking about it. Pamela Marshall, clinical aesthetician and founder of Mortar & Milk, is another fan of the product. “Clinisoothe Skin Purifier is the best antidote for maskne and really for all of life’s cuts, scrapes and irritations,” she revealed.

How does Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier work?

Sounds too good to be true? I really don’t think it is. Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier uses hypochlorous technology which essentially helps to purify and protect your skin from environmental pollutants like pollution, dirt, sweat and grime – which can cause breakouts, irritation, and in the long-run, premature ageing. This hypochlorous technology has a unique oxidising method of action which cleanses the skin, providing antimicrobial and antibacterial protection. But the good news is it’s also super gentle on the skin – meaning it won’t harm, irritate or sensitise the dermal layer. You can use the formula anywhere on your face or body and there’s no need to rinse or tissue it off – simply spritz and go. After keeping a bottle in my bag at all times (and giving my skin a quick refresher spritz every now and then – especially after travelling on public transport,) I’ve noticed a reduction in the amount of breakouts and blemishes I have been getting. Of course, it’s not a miracle mist – I’ve had the odd spot since – but I definitely feel as though they heal quicker and are less frequent.

