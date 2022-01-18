I watch Euphoria for a number of reasons. I want to know if Rue will end up happy; if Jules will advocate for herself; if evil Mr Jacobs will meet his maker in a horrible, well-deserved graphic way. More than any of that, though, I watch it for the incredible hair, make-up, and beauty work.

The sweet baby bangs, popstar-esque glitter clips, undulating mermaid waves, and psychedelic eyeshadow all keep me glued to the sofa and off my phone for an entire episode. This season, I can’t take my eyes off Cassie’s diamante nails. The work of Euphoria and celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva, they’re everything my 00s-obsessed heart loves.