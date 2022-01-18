Cassie’s 00s-inspired diamante nails are low-key stealing the first two episodes of Euphoria
Blood, heartbreak, and diamantes: Euphoria is back and the nail art is better than ever.
I watch Euphoria for a number of reasons. I want to know if Rue will end up happy; if Jules will advocate for herself; if evil Mr Jacobs will meet his maker in a horrible, well-deserved graphic way. More than any of that, though, I watch it for the incredible hair, make-up, and beauty work.
The sweet baby bangs, popstar-esque glitter clips, undulating mermaid waves, and psychedelic eyeshadow all keep me glued to the sofa and off my phone for an entire episode. This season, I can’t take my eyes off Cassie’s diamante nails. The work of Euphoria and celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva, they’re everything my 00s-obsessed heart loves.
So, in the spirit of bringing more Euphoria-inspired individuality into the everyday, I went searching for every way to wear diamantes on my digits. Here are all the ones I can’t stop looking at.
1. “The Cassie”
A recreation of Cassie’s infamous show-stealing premiere manicure, four equal-size diamante appliques are placed in a straight vertical line over a skin-coloured base. Simple and effective, it’s an eye-catching, texturised way to push the boundaries of a simple colour palette.
2. Chandelier nails
A creation of Euphoria nail designer Natalie Minerva, this design is coined a “chandelier”, referencing the elegant, light-reflecting teardrop diamante shape.
3. Singular diamantes
Simplicity personified, this classic French manicure with singular, strategic diamantes feels frivolous and jolly – a robust antidote to winter.
4. Secondary diamantes
Just because they’re extra, doesn’t mean diamantes have to steal the show. Instead, as shown here, they can form a textured accent to an already involved style.
5. The maximalist diamante manicure
Wendy Williams said: “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, she is the moment.” Who knew she was describing this manicure and not, as it were, Peppa Pig? A veritable wall of diamantes, save for a special occasion or when you need that extra oomph.
6. The singular maximalist diamante manicure
Or, if you prefer to nod to maximalism, adorn one digit in gems and paint the rest in a skin-neutral tone.
7. Diamante crowns
A variation on the popular skinny French manicure, adorn your digits with minute diamante gems and a nude coloured base.
8. “The midnight Cassie”
A darker, vampy version of the Euphoria Cassie design, pair a vertical diamante line with a midnight manicure in indigo or black.
9. A string of diamantes
A blink and you’ll miss it way to wear diamantes, choose as small a gem as possible to execute this delicate nail design.
10. Starlight
Bring celestial nail stars, orbs, and supernovas to life by placing a diamante gem in the centre of each.
11. Dippin’ dots
Whether you go for complementary or clashing colours, choosing one finger to decorate with gems of different sizes immediately elevates a more traditional design.
12. Higgledy-piggledy
Middle, bottom, top – it doesn’t really matter where you place the diamond, so long as they’re slightly haphazard
13. Diamante net
Corresponding horizontal lines of diamantes for a “net” effect over the nail bed. Choose smaller sizes to create a tighter woven net.
Main image: HBO