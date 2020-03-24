Why beauty products get discontinued and how to track them down

One day, I rotated a back-up into my handbag and made my regular trip to Boots to replenish my stockpile. Except, it was nowhere to be seen. Slightly panicked, I asked a sales assistant about its absence, but all they could tell me was that there weren’t any available. When I got home, I went straight to the Maybelline website and there it was, the dreaded D word: discontinued.

It might sound hyperbolic, and I’m aware there are far worse things going on in the world, but I felt a drop in my stomach and numbness spread from the inside of my elbow to my fingertips. That lipstick was my equivalent of a comfort blanket. I managed to find two lipsticks on the Superdrug website and ordered them immediately. Over the next few months, I used my remaining supplies sparingly, dabbing them on my lips and blending them with my finger in an attempt to make them last as long as possible.

Inevitably, my last bullet came to an end and then it was gone, forever. Over the past three years, I’ve been on a painstaking search for my new perfect nude but nothing has come close.