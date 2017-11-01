28 incredibly discreet and beautiful feminist tattoos

Although the Suffragettes’ motto was “Deeds not Words”, there’s no denying the powerful impact of seeing your message right there in print. Or ink.

Lena Dunham, Rihanna, Joan Jett are just a few celebrities with tattoos that illustrate their fight for gender equality – Lena’s is an unabashed “Staunch”. Now more and more women are shattering taboos with body art that says they are feminists and proud.

From “Fight like a girl” and “I’m enough” quotes to Venus and equality symbols, these tattoos beautifully get the message across.