28 incredibly discreet and beautiful feminist tattoos

Penelope Travers
From quotes to symbols, ink to kick gender inequality to the curb.

Although the Suffragettes’ motto was “Deeds not Words”, there’s no denying the powerful impact of seeing your message right there in print. Or ink.

Lena Dunham, Rihanna, Joan Jett are just a few celebrities with tattoos that illustrate their fight for gender equality – Lena’s is an unabashed “Staunch”.  Now more and more women are shattering taboos with body art that says they are feminists and proud.

From “Fight like a girl” and “I’m enough” quotes to Venus and equality symbols, these tattoos beautifully get the message across. 

  • Venus symbol tattoo

  • Girl power tattoo

  • A woman is more dangerous than a loaded pistol

  • Braille “I am enough” tattoo

  • Fearless tattoo

  • Hammer tattoo

  • Equality tattoo

  • Baby’s Breath offering tattoo

  • Feminist killjoy tattoo

  • Feminist tattoo

  • A Midsummer's Night Dream tattoo

    “And though she be but little, she is fierce”

  • Equals sign tattoo

  • Frida Kahlo tattoo

  • Girl almighty tattoo

  • A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle

    Inspired by Irina Dunn’s famous quote.

  • Girl gang tattoo

  • I am enough tattoo

  • Heart uterus tattoo

  • Queen of Spades tattoo

  • Power tattoo

  • Slingshot tattoo

  • I refuse to sink tattoo

  • Still I rise Maya Angelou tattoo

    Via Pinterest 

  • This is what a feminist looks like tattoo

    Via Pinterest 

  • Feminist unicorn tattoo

  • Third wave feminism tattoo

  • Facta non verba (Deeds not words)

  • Girl almighty, she’s not afraid

Penelope Travers

Penny Travers is a freelance writer covering anything from beauty and fashion to travel and lifestyle. She has a penchant for cheese, karaoke and shoes. Not necessarily in that order.

