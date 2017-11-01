28 incredibly discreet and beautiful feminist tattoos
- Posted by
- Penelope Travers
- Published
From quotes to symbols, ink to kick gender inequality to the curb.
Although the Suffragettes’ motto was “Deeds not Words”, there’s no denying the powerful impact of seeing your message right there in print. Or ink.
Lena Dunham, Rihanna, Joan Jett are just a few celebrities with tattoos that illustrate their fight for gender equality – Lena’s is an unabashed “Staunch”. Now more and more women are shattering taboos with body art that says they are feminists and proud.
From “Fight like a girl” and “I’m enough” quotes to Venus and equality symbols, these tattoos beautifully get the message across.
Venus symbol tattoo
Girl power tattoo
A woman is more dangerous than a loaded pistol
Braille “I am enough” tattoo
Fearless tattoo
Hammer tattoo
Equality tattoo
Baby’s Breath offering tattoo
Feminist killjoy tattoo
Feminist tattoo
A Midsummer's Night Dream tattoo
Equals sign tattoo
Frida Kahlo tattoo
Girl almighty tattoo
A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle
Girl gang tattoo
I am enough tattoo
Heart uterus tattoo
Queen of Spades tattoo
Power tattoo
Slingshot tattoo
I refuse to sink tattoo
Still I rise Maya Angelou tattoo
This is what a feminist looks like tattoo
Feminist unicorn tattoo
Third wave feminism tattoo
Facta non verba (Deeds not words)
Girl almighty, she’s not afraid