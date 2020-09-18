An experience I had searching for a powder made me realise the importance of speaking up. After countless visits to flagship stores across central London and weekly searches online, I eventually found the powder I was looking for in my shade at a department store that was about 45 minutes away from where I live. After sharing my frustration with a friend, she encouraged me to email the customer services department at the brand, and I’m glad I did.

I received a response thanking me for getting in touch, apologising and assuring me that they will listen to customer feedback. They added that this type of feedback plays a big part in any changes or improvements they make, which I hope come to fruition soon. Silence should never be an option and from that moment on, I vowed that if I ever thought a brand could do better, I would tell them.

Inclusion isn’t a form of tokenism. As a make-up fan, it’s exciting to see the beauty industry becoming more diverse because the need for change was overdue. It isn’t enough for brands to conceptualise inclusion, they need to embody it. It needs to be at the heart of every decision they make. It’s the only way the beauty industry can continue to move forward. Beauty as a whole is centred on celebrating our differences, after all.

I hope that brands and public figures continue to push for change, because although significant progress has been made, we still have a long way to go.