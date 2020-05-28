“This is usually a closed-eye treatment, so doing it with your eyes open is not easy,” explains Emmy Clayton, lash pro and founder of Emmy Creates. “You risk getting the lift and setting lotions in your eyes, over-processing the lash hair and causing allergic reactions if you don’t remove the product correctly.” In the wrong hands, the chemicals in the curling lotions are so strong (they’ve got to be, that’s what gives that permanent curl) that they could cause permanent lash damage or even affect your eyesight if used incorrectly.

There’s also the risk of going overboard. “You only see the full results once your lashes are fully dry, so it would be very easy to over-curl your lashes and make them grow in towards your eyelids.”