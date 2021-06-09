This clever hack makes doing a DIY skinny French manicure easier than ever
- Lucy Partington
- Published
It’s the manicure of the moment, but unless you have a steady hand a bucket loads of patience the skinny French tip is difficult to recreate – until now.
If there’s been one constant joy throughout the whole of this pandemic, it’s TikTok. Who knew we’d all be able to learn – and laugh – so much while scrolling through one little app? Not us, that’s for sure.
By now, we’re all well aware of how much of a treasure trove TikTok is when it comes to new product discoveries and beauty hacks. Granted, not everything you see should be tried at home (we’re looking at you, the 15-minute cleansing challenge) but more often than not, there are clever little tips that are so good we wonder why we haven’t heard of them before.
From the easy way to achieve glass skin to using blusher to change your face shape, the list is endless – but the one that’s impressed us the most recently? This DIY French manicure hack.
We’ve tried every trick in the book when it comes to achieving Instagram-worthy, healthy-looking French tips, from using those staple hole reinforcement stickers (how retro) to white nail polish pens specifically designed to amp up the whites of your nails, and yet nothing seems to create a perfectly straight, thin line.
But now, thanks to TikTok, it seems there’s one way none of us have tried and it’s probably about to blow your mind. It involves painting the skin on your fingers in your chosen colour, and then pressing the tips of the nails on the opposite hand directly into it.
It sounds weird but stay with us here, because this trick literally creates a line – however thin (or thick) you want it – right across the top of the nail – without the need for a steady hand or specialist brushes. Watch and learn…
Clever, no? The one thing to be aware of is that the nail varnish on your skin will likely dry quite fast so you need to work quickly, and always use thin layers of polish so it doesn’t get too clumpy – that’ll ensure the tips stay thin, rather than being too thick.
We’d also recommend using a cotton bud to remove the leftover, dried polish from your skin just so you don’t end up ruining your freshly painted nails.
We’re off to try it and we’ll report back once we have. Wish us luck.
Main image: Getty