This clever hack makes doing a DIY skinny French manicure easier than ever

We’ve tried every trick in the book when it comes to achieving Instagram-worthy, healthy-looking French tips, from using those staple hole reinforcement stickers (how retro) to white nail polish pens specifically designed to amp up the whites of your nails, and yet nothing seems to create a perfectly straight, thin line.

But now, thanks to TikTok, it seems there’s one way none of us have tried and it’s probably about to blow your mind. It involves painting the skin on your fingers in your chosen colour, and then pressing the tips of the nails on the opposite hand directly into it.

It sounds weird but stay with us here, because this trick literally creates a line – however thin (or thick) you want it – right across the top of the nail – without the need for a steady hand or specialist brushes. Watch and learn…