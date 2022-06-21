“Do I really need to wear SPF on my face if I wear a hat in the sun?”

The temperatures are soaring and the sun is finally out. Which means (especially if you’re a skincare enthusiast) chances are you’ll already have your SPF50 at the ready. After all, SPF is one of the best ways you can not only protect against harmful UV rays but it’s one of the easiest ways to keep your skin from prematurely ageing. But what about if you’re wearing a hat (or *insert other item of clothing here*) – do you really need to wear SPF at the same time?

It’s a question that has been flying around the Stylist office recently and so we thought we’d put it to the experts. Below dermatologist Dr Beibei du Harpur and Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme explain why a layered view of sun protection is best – plus, how much suncream we really need to apply, when to reapply SPF and whether or not everyone really needs to wear SPF all year round.