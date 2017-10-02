Doctor Foster slammed by health experts over these “dangerous” scenes

The second series of Doctor Foster has definitely made its mark on the Twittersphere. Ever since the first episode aired, fans of the BBC One show have made it their mission to flood social media with complex theories, earth-shattering spoilers, commentary about the original (oh yes, it’s based on a very old play indeed), and praise for the drama’s conversation about sexual assault and consent.

However, while many are waxing lyrical about Doctor Foster, critics have now come forward to criticise the BBC for airing “irresponsible” scenes to the public.

We’re talking about the titular character’s famously unhealthy relationship, but it’s not the one she shares with her ex-husband.