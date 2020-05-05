There are so many misconceptions and myths around sunscreen. Think you don’t need to wear it indoors? Think again. Think the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser is enough to keep you protected? Sorry to break it to you, but it probably isn’t. And one of the questions causing the biggest confusion is this: does sunscreen block vitamin D?

Now, a sturdy SPF is meant to create a shield, protecting skin from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. And when applied (and reapplied) correctly, it is pretty incredible at doing just that. But given it puts up a strong defence against sun damage, it makes sense why some people are worried that it also blocks out much-needed vitamin D.