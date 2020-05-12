Not too fast. Your glory may very well be misplaced. You see, as with all beauty products, sunscreen has an expiry date. You might turn a blind eye to a shower gel that’s two weeks past its Period After Opening (PAO) date, but when it comes to SPF there’s an even more important reason you want to avoid using a formula past its best.

To get the full story on the lifespan of our suncare, we spoke to doctor and founder of Zelens skincare, Dr Marko Lens.