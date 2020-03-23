In the past, donating toiletries and beauty products to charities has been hard to navigate. With confusing lists of what is and isn’t allowed and few and far between drop off points, organisations struggled to connect the supply to the demand. But thankfully this has all changed.

A bottle of deodorant or some shower gel may not seem like luxuries, but for those who have nothing — especially in this current crisis — these can be life-changing. Hygiene should be accessible to everyone but sadly there are still many people living in the UK without access to basic necessities like tampons and soap. And as Coronavirus has led to more product shortages, increased food bank dependence and even greater hygiene poverty, now is most definitely the time to act.