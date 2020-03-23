All the brilliant ways you can help tackle hygiene poverty
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Donating toiletries and beauty products to disadvantaged women has never been easier.
In the past, donating toiletries and beauty products to charities has been hard to navigate. With confusing lists of what is and isn’t allowed and few and far between drop off points, organisations struggled to connect the supply to the demand. But thankfully this has all changed.
A bottle of deodorant or some shower gel may not seem like luxuries, but for those who have nothing — especially in this current crisis — these can be life-changing. Hygiene should be accessible to everyone but sadly there are still many people living in the UK without access to basic necessities like tampons and soap. And as Coronavirus has led to more product shortages, increased food bank dependence and even greater hygiene poverty, now is most definitely the time to act.
Thanks to a handful of inspiring initiatives, spreading the hygiene wealth has never been easier. There’s now drop off points all over the UK and you can even shop online and get them delivered straight to the centres.
From tackling period poverty to supporting victims of domestic violence these are the organisations to know.
Beauty Banks
The brainchild of journalist Sali Hughes and PR director Jo Jones distributes toiletries to five clothing and food banks across the UK via The Trussell Trust. They’ve partnered up with Easho so people can shop online for multipack toiletries, sending them direct to Beauty Banks at the click of a finger.
Check their Instagram to see where new donation points are opening up. Recent additions are in Salisbury, Carnoustie and Newcastle.
How to donate:
Support the new #HelpingHands campaign created in response to Coronavirus by donate funds on this Go Fund Me page.
Nail polish is NOT accepted
Beauty Banks, c/o Jo Jones,
The Communications Store,
2 Kensington Square,
London,
W8 5EP
Or buy your products online via Easho here
The Hygiene Bank
The Hygiene Bank are tackling hygiene poverty one donation at a time. They’re on a mission to help those living in poverty to gain access to vital everyday necessities. Giving the gift of deodorants and shampoos will help to boost people’s self-esteem and confidence.
How to donate
Find a donation point here
Shop their Amazon Wishlist here
Donate via JustGiving here
Toiletries Amnesty
With 75 donation drop off points in the UK and further locations in Africa and Trinidad, Toiletries Amnesty helps connect products with those in need. Refugees, food banks, mental health services and many other organizations benefit from your donations.
How to donate
Find your nearest drop off point in their directory here.
The Red Box Project
Realising just how disruptive period poverty is to many girls’ education, three friends set out to provide their local schools with necessary sanitary products for free.
The Red Box is the constantly stocked supply of unopened period products available in schools across the UK. If your local school isn’t involved with the project yet, speak to the team here to get the ball rolling.
They accept sanitary products, though they prefer pads as the girls are aged 10-18, and unopened packs of pants.
How to donate:
Find your local donation point here
Donate via PayPal here
Give and Makeup
Beauty expert Caroline Hirons founded Give and Makeup in 2010 to collect donations of new and lightly used toiletries, clothing and toys to donate to Women’s Aid and Refuge shelters. They provide women and children affected by domestic violence in the UK with the necessities they need to help them through times of crisis.
How to donate
Lip gloss and mascara are NOT accepted
The London address is closed until further notice, but the Welsh address is open for donations:
Give and MakeUp c/o
Escentual.com
63-67 Wellfield Road
Cardiff
CF24 3PA
Buy a pre-made ‘parcel’ from Refuge here
Bloody Good Period
Because “periods do not stop in pandemics” trailblazing charity, Bloody Good Period are also seeking support. This initiative provides asylum seekers, refugees and the disadvantaged with free sanitary products. Started by Gabby Edlin, the charity now donate to 25 asylum centres in London and Leeds.
They work with ambassadors like Cariad Lloyd to fight to provide all women with dignity when they menstruate because having a period is not a choice and sanitary products are sure as hell not a luxury.
How to donate
Please note pads are in much higher demand than tampons.
Sponsor a period here
Or send products via their Amazon Wishlist
Freedom4Girls
A study has found more than 137,000 girls in the UK alone missed school because of their period in 2017.
Helping girls and women in the UK and developing countries, Freedom4Girls donates vital sanitary products like tampons and pads as well as reusable pads that can last up to three years. They take the majority of drop-off donations in their Leeds base but you find more locations here.
How to donate
Give money on their Go Fund Me page here
Donate period products to the locations here
