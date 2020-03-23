Beauty

All the brilliant ways you can help tackle hygiene poverty

Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Donating toiletries and beauty products to disadvantaged women has never been easier.

In the past, donating toiletries and beauty products to charities has been hard to navigate. With confusing lists of what is and isn’t allowed and few and far between drop off points, organisations struggled to connect the supply to the demand. But thankfully this has all changed.

A bottle of deodorant or some shower gel may not seem like luxuries, but for those who have nothing — especially in this current crisis — these can be life-changing. Hygiene should be accessible to everyone but sadly there are still many people living in the UK without access to basic necessities like tampons and soap. And as Coronavirus has led to more product shortages, increased food bank dependence and even greater hygiene poverty, now is most definitely the time to act.

Thanks to a handful of inspiring initiatives, spreading the hygiene wealth has never been easier. There’s now drop off points all over the UK and you can even shop online and get them delivered straight to the centres.

From tackling period poverty to supporting victims of domestic violence these are the organisations to know.

Beauty Banks

The brainchild of journalist Sali Hughes and PR director Jo Jones distributes toiletries to five clothing and food banks across the UK via The Trussell Trust. They’ve partnered up with Easho so people can shop online for multipack toiletries, sending them direct to Beauty Banks at the click of a finger.

Check their Instagram to see where new donation points are opening up. Recent additions are in Salisbury, Carnoustie and Newcastle.

How to donate:

Support the new #HelpingHands campaign created in response to Coronavirus by donate funds on this Go Fund Me page.

Nail polish is NOT accepted

Beauty Banks, c/o Jo Jones, 

The Communications Store, 

2 Kensington Square, 

London, 

W8 5EP

Or buy your products online via Easho here

The Hygiene Bank

The Hygiene Bank are tackling hygiene poverty one donation at a time. They’re on a mission to help those living in poverty to gain access to vital everyday necessities. Giving the gift of deodorants and shampoos will help to boost people’s self-esteem and confidence.

How to donate

Find a donation point here

Shop their Amazon Wishlist here

Donate via JustGiving here

Toiletries Amnesty

With 75 donation drop off points in the UK and further locations in Africa and Trinidad, Toiletries Amnesty helps connect products with those in need. Refugees, food banks, mental health services and many other organizations benefit from your donations.

How to donate

Find your nearest drop off point in their directory here.

The Red Box Project

Realising just how disruptive period poverty is to many girls’ education, three friends set out to provide their local schools with necessary sanitary products for free.

The Red Box is the constantly stocked supply of unopened period products available in schools across the UK. If your local school isn’t involved with the project yet, speak to the team here to get the ball rolling.

They accept sanitary products, though they prefer pads as the girls are aged 10-18, and unopened packs of pants. 

How to donate:

Find your local donation point here 

Donate via PayPal here

Give and Makeup

Beauty expert Caroline Hirons founded Give and Makeup in 2010 to collect donations of new and lightly used toiletries, clothing and toys to donate to Women’s Aid and Refuge shelters. They provide women and children affected by domestic violence in the UK with the necessities they need to help them through times of crisis.

How to donate

Lip gloss and mascara are NOT accepted

The London address is closed until further notice, but the Welsh address is open for donations:

Give and MakeUp c/o

Escentual.com

63-67 Wellfield Road

Cardiff

CF24 3PA

Buy a pre-made ‘parcel’ from Refuge here 

Bloody Good Period

Because “periods do not stop in pandemics” trailblazing charity, Bloody Good Period are also seeking support. This initiative provides asylum seekers, refugees and the disadvantaged with free sanitary products. Started by Gabby Edlin, the charity now donate to 25 asylum centres in London and Leeds.

They work with ambassadors like Cariad Lloyd to fight to provide all women with dignity when they menstruate because having a period is not a choice and sanitary products are sure as hell not a luxury.

How to donate

Please note pads are in much higher demand than tampons.

Sponsor a period here

Or send products via their Amazon Wishlist

Freedom4Girls

A study has found more than 137,000 girls in the UK alone missed school because of their period in 2017.

Helping girls and women in the UK and developing countries, Freedom4Girls donates vital sanitary products like tampons and pads as well as reusable pads that can last up to three years. They take the majority of drop-off donations in their Leeds base but you find more locations here

How to donate

Give money on their Go Fund Me page here

Donate period products to the locations here

Images: Getty Images Project #ShowUs

