Bored of neutral looks this summer? Introducing the colour-popping update you didn’t know you needed: dopamine beauty. Plus, nine products to channel the trend.

If you’re new to the idea of dopamine dressing, here’s a quick rundown. Ever since the pandemic started, the search to improve our general outlook and moods began. As as result, the more we started to go out again, the more we wanted to feel good. And the way influencers and stylists found this happy place? Colour – and lots of it. A hit of bright mood-boosting pieces that became staples in our wardrobes. As of late, the dopamine effect has made its way into the beauty stratosphere and it’s even more loveable. 

Endorsed by celebrity make-up artist to the likes of Beyoncé and US creative director of L’Oréal Paris, Sir John, if you’re looking for ways to brighten up your make-up looks from day to day, whether it’s a bright eyeshadow, colour pop blush or lip gloss that makes a statement, this is it. And, sure, sometimes we’ll create a look we love, and other times one that we’re not so excited about, but the key is that we’re having fun with it.

Below, you’ll find nine key beauty products to channel the dopamine beauty trend that will bring your to your make-up routine. Let the colour pop commence…

  • Morphe x Lucky Charms Makes Some Magic Artistry Palette

    In this exclusive collaboration with Lucky Charms, known for its multi-coloured cereal, this Morphe palette has all the shimmers you could possibly want. Go bold with a few swipes of one shade, or if you’re looking to dip a toe into the look, a pastel shade in the inner corners of your eyes.


    Shop Morphe x Lucky Charms Makes Some Magic Artistry Palette at Morphe, £22

  • Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip Gloss

    As holographic shimmers go, this Lust lip gloss from legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath at her eponymous beauty brand is as good as it gets. The shade pictured above is astral moon flower.


    Shop Lust Lip Gloss at Pat McGrath, £27

  • MAC Small Eye Shadow in Cobalt

    Let’s agree on this: MAC know how to make a great eyeshadow. And, this mini version of the standard matte finish shadow is perfect for on-the-go touch ups.


    Shop MAC Small Eye Shadow at Lookfantastic, £17

  • NARS Blush in Exhibit A

    NARS are known for its beloved Orgasm blush, so it’s a good thing this blush comes in various mood-boosting shades when your cheeks are in need of a stand-out colour wash.


    Shop NARS Blush in Exhibit A at Cult Beauty, £27.50

