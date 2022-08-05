All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bored of neutral looks this summer? Introducing the colour-popping update you didn’t know you needed: dopamine beauty. Plus, nine products to channel the trend.
If you’re new to the idea of dopamine dressing, here’s a quick rundown. Ever since the pandemic started, the search to improve our general outlook and moods began. As as result, the more we started to go out again, the more we wanted to feel good. And the way influencers and stylists found this happy place? Colour – and lots of it. A hit of bright mood-boosting pieces that became staples in our wardrobes. As of late, the dopamine effect has made its way into the beauty stratosphere and it’s even more loveable.
Endorsed by celebrity make-up artist to the likes of Beyoncé and US creative director of L’Oréal Paris, Sir John, if you’re looking for ways to brighten up your make-up looks from day to day, whether it’s a bright eyeshadow, colour pop blush or lip gloss that makes a statement, this is it. And, sure, sometimes we’ll create a look we love, and other times one that we’re not so excited about, but the key is that we’re having fun with it.
Below, you’ll find nine key beauty products to channel the dopamine beauty trend that will bring your to your make-up routine. Let the colour pop commence…
Morphe x Lucky Charms Makes Some Magic Artistry PaletteIn this exclusive collaboration with Lucky Charms, known for its multi-coloured cereal, this Morphe palette has all the shimmers you could possibly want. Go bold with a few swipes of one shade, or if you’re looking to dip a toe into the look, a pastel shade in the inner corners of your eyes.
Shop Morphe x Lucky Charms Makes Some Magic Artistry Palette at Morphe, £22
Pat McGrath Labs Lust Lip GlossAs holographic shimmers go, this Lust lip gloss from legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath at her eponymous beauty brand is as good as it gets. The shade pictured above is astral moon flower.
MAC Small Eye Shadow in CobaltLet’s agree on this: MAC know how to make a great eyeshadow. And, this mini version of the standard matte finish shadow is perfect for on-the-go touch ups.
NARS Blush in Exhibit ANARS are known for its beloved Orgasm blush, so it’s a good thing this blush comes in various mood-boosting shades when your cheeks are in need of a stand-out colour wash.
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
Cult US beauty brand Tower 28 Beauty brings us this incredibly versatile tinted cream balm. Apply wherever you feel necessary; cheeks, tip of the nose, cheekbones or even your collar bone.
Shop Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm at Cult Beauty, £18
Glossier No.1 PencilIf you’re looking to embrace the trend in a more subtle way, look to this new No.1 pencil from Glossier in 10 brilliantly bold shades.
NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette in Bright
This NYX palette is every experimental make-up fan’s dream. Small enough to carry around and containing matte finish shadows in all the colours of the rainbow, there are so many looks to be created using this item.
Shop NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette in Bright at Lookfantastic, £16
MILK Makeup Mini Lip + CheekMILK Makeup have a knack for crafting products that we come to rely on as we’re out and about. This teeny tiny lip and cheek tint is exactly that. Rub a few swipes onto the tip of your finger and apply.
MAC Art LibraryIf you’re lusting after a metallic finish eyeshadow look, this luxe palette from MAC has all the shades you could possibly need to mix and experiment with.
Images: courtesy of brands