If you’re new to the idea of dopamine dressing, here’s a quick rundown. Ever since the pandemic started, the search to improve our general outlook and moods began. As as result, the more we started to go out again, the more we wanted to feel good. And the way influencers and stylists found this happy place? Colour – and lots of it. A hit of bright mood-boosting pieces that became staples in our wardrobes. As of late, the dopamine effect has made its way into the beauty stratosphere and it’s even more loveable.

Endorsed by celebrity make-up artist to the likes of Beyoncé and US creative director of L’Oréal Paris, Sir John, if you’re looking for ways to brighten up your make-up looks from day to day, whether it’s a bright eyeshadow, colour pop blush or lip gloss that makes a statement, this is it. And, sure, sometimes we’ll create a look we love, and other times one that we’re not so excited about, but the key is that we’re having fun with it.