While there’s been very few studies to evidence its reported benefits, many experts back dry brushing as an excellent way to exfoliate and boost the circulation.

First and foremost, dry brushing works as an excellent exfoliating ritual to help buff away dead skin cells clinging to the skin’s surface, leaving you with much smoother, softer limbs. It isn’t necessarily going to exfoliate as rigorously as your favourite body scrub, but according to Noella Gabriel, founder of Elemis, it can enhance the results of the body products you use later on in your routine — if you do it regularly enough. “It kickstarts the lymph and circulatory systems and frees the healthy skin layers by removing the dead skin cells that can block pores,” she says.

And the benefits extend beyond the surface, too. “Daily dry body brushing is recommended for the removal of impurities from under the skin’s surface and it is extremely useful for decongesting all the systems of the body,” she explains. “Your energy levels, immunity and your personal rejuvenation are all areas of improvement you can look for when you make body brushing a regular habit.”

And if nothing else, take it from us: your body certainly feels better after dry brushing. More energised. More invigorated.