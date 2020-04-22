What is the difference between dry and dehydrated skin?

In order to determine the best skincare regime for you, it’s important to determine your skin type. This way, you can select ingredients that will target your specific skin needs and concerns. While some skin types are easier to spot (my incredibly oily nose and flaky cheeks are a tell-tale sign of combination skin), some can cause a bit more confusion.

Some people with dry skin sometimes mistakingly think they have dehydrated skin, and vice versa. But the two are very different. In fact, dehydrated skin isn’t even a skin type.

“Dehydrated skin is a condition that anyone can experience, but it is temporary,” explains Daniel Isaacs, Director of Research at Medik8. “Dry skin is a skin type and is a long-term infliction. You don’t have to have dry skin to have dehydrated skin, the two types can often overlap.” Meaning you can even have oily skin that gets dehydrated.