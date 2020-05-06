9 seriously clever dry shampoos that actually work

Put the harsh aerosols down and relegate the chalky powders to the back of your beauty cabinet. These dry shampoos are very clever…

Along with deodorant and lip balm, dry shampoo is a staple in more or less everyone’s beauty routine – and perhaps the one of the few beauty products you’re using right now. As we’re spending more time at home, you may find yourself not bothered to carry out the toilsome chore of washing our hair. But dry shampoo is there to banish greasy roots and breathe life into lank lengths in a matter of seconds. Which is particularly handy when you have a Zoom call to attend. Over recent years, the humble dry shampoo has been given a seriously savvy overhaul, and now, the hair hero does so much more than just blitz grease and grime. From Living Proof to Redken, beauty brands are ditching aerosols for environmentally-friendly packaging and formulating their products with ingredients that care for your scalp as they cleanse.

Here are the next-generation dry shampoos vying for a space in your haircare routine.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

While this might look like your standard aerosol dry shampoo, it is so much more than that. This Living Proof option has quickly gained cult status, thanks to its ability to instantly refresh the scalp. Its clever patented technology provides a hair hat-trick; it’s felt looking, feeling and smelling clean. Plus, it doesn’t leave any powdery residue in its wake. In fact, it’s such a huge hit on the Stylist beauty desk, that beauty editor Lucy Partington praised its ability to help her break the daily hair wash cycle and senior beauty write Hanna Ibraheem sang its praises as one of the best she’s ever tried . Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, £18

Tints of Nature Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoos are usually associated with damaging hair, but Tints of Nature has developed its dry shampoo with 99.5% natural and organic ingredients to ensure your scalp isn’t exposed to anything harsh. Spritz the vegan formula through your hair with the eco-friendly pump for a quick refresh. Tints of Nature Dry Shampoo, £9.99

Redken Dry Shampoo Paste 05

Sprays, powders, foams; we thought we’d seen it all when it comes to dry shampoos - until Redken released this. Half dry shampoo, half styling paste; this innovative formula absorbs impurities from the hair while providing hold and texture. Take a small amount onto your fingerprints, run it through your hair and you’re good to go. Redken Dry Shampoo Paste 05, £16.60

IGK Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues

Now, these are clever. The mess-free blotting tissues are infused with dry shampoo, so all you need to do is swipe and massage the sheet into roots to exile any oiliness. IGK Charcoal Dry Shampoo Hair Blotting Tissues, £8

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

Aerosol-free, this boasts oat milk and other natural ingredients to cleanse hair. Simply twist the cap, give the bottle a light squeeze and it’ll deposit a concentrated puff of dry shampoo into roots. Massage in with your fingers, brush out and you’re good to go. The best part? It doesn’t leave behind gritty, white remnants like some others can. Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, £9

OUAI Dry Shampoo Foam

If you hate the feel of heavy, chalky powders, pick up a bottle of this stuff. Created by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, it contains a clever cleansing agent called diatomaceous earth that neutralises dirt, grime and product build-up. When rubbed into roots, it disappears almost instantly. It doesn’t leave hair frizzy and works on hair types and textures. If we weren’t sold already… OUAI Dry Shampoo Foam, £24

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo

You might have heard that some dry shampoos can be extremely harsh on both your scalp and strands, but this one eliminates any fear of flakiness or damage. It contains charcoal, clay and rice starch to absorb grease and grime like a sponge, as well as biotin (AKA vitamin B12), which is essential for healthy hair growth. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo, £21.25

Elizabeth & James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo and hair perfume hybrid is luxe to say the least. A dreamy blend of peony, lily of the valley and musk make up the fragrance, while natural rice starch purifies without leaving behind a dusty, powdery residue or weighing hair down. Elizabeth & James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo, £25

