Dyson Corrale: the new tool that’s about to change the hair straightening game forever
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
The new straightener joins the existing line up of Dyson’s technology-led hair tools. Here’s the lowdown.
The world of hair tools changed forever when Dyson first launched its now-iconic Supersonic hairdryer back in 2016.
Created with patented technology, not only did it look different, but it also acted differently: billed as being ‘fast, focused and intelligent’ the Supersonic had £50million and four years’ work devoted to it. But the final product was worth it. Not only does it dry hair quickly, it’s also quiet, lightweight and has hair health at the fore.
It was the same story when Airwrap launched in October 2018. Again, this was the first time the beauty industry had ever seen a product like it. The dryer-come-curler was six years in the making and is designed to be used on wet hair. In short, it uses clever airflow technology to style hair into curls, waves or a smooth blow-dried finish.
Now, Dyson has dropped another new invention. Seven years in the making and with £25m invested into research and development, Corrale is the brand’s very first foray into the world of straighteners.
Dyson say it’s the only hair straightener with patented ‘flexing plate technology’ which, to you and me, means that the plates have the ability to mould around the hair, in turn causing less damage to hair (Dyson say it’s reduced by 50%). The flexibility also makes it easier and quicker to straighten hair because you have more control. The plates work by applying tension more evenly, which stops strands splaying outwards and in turn helps to reduce flyaways while creating a much smoother finish.
That’s not all though: Dyson Corrale is suitable for all hair types, and like Supersonic and Airwrap, has intelligent heat control technology, plus it’s cord-free so you can use it any time, anywhere (it takes 70 minutes for it to fully charge). It even has its own flight safe mode so you can take it in your hand luggage.
The Stylist team had a preview of the Corrale and we can confirm it’s every bit as good as you’d expect. It is heavier than the straighteners we’re used to, but because it’s cordless it’s much easier to use and is something that, over time, we got used to. It created effortlessly smooth, straight hair in literally no time at all, plus it super easy creating beachy waves and curls, too.
Watch this space for a full review - but get excited because Dyson has changed everything once again.
Dyson Corrale £399.99, is available to buy now at dyson.com
Images: Dyson