Dyson say it’s the only hair straightener with patented ‘flexing plate technology’ which, to you and me, means that the plates have the ability to mould around the hair, in turn causing less damage to hair (Dyson say it’s reduced by 50%). The flexibility also makes it easier and quicker to straighten hair because you have more control. The plates work by applying tension more evenly, which stops strands splaying outwards and in turn helps to reduce flyaways while creating a much smoother finish.

That’s not all though: Dyson Corrale is suitable for all hair types, and like Supersonic and Airwrap, has intelligent heat control technology, plus it’s cord-free so you can use it any time, anywhere (it takes 70 minutes for it to fully charge). It even has its own flight safe mode so you can take it in your hand luggage.