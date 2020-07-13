Between doing my own hair and styling other people’s, I’ve spent the past seven years on a wonderful journey learning about my 4C curls.

Doing my hair within the confines of my bedroom feels normal to me, but I understand why some Black women prefer to visit hair stylists instead. Hairdressers are usually a lot quicker and to be 100% satisfied with your look, some things are best left to the professionals.

But Covid-19 has quickly taught us that things can change at the drop of a hat so we need to know the basics of haircare when we’re left to our own devices. During lockdown, all hair salons were closed, meaning some Black women had to pay more attention to their hair. In fact, I noticed conversations around at-home haircare popping up on social media more frequently.