At-home nail art has always seemed like risky territory. No matter how closely we’ve watched our manicurists in the past, we can just about master a neat, standard manicure – let alone showcase the skills required to take on nail artistry. That is, of course, until Instagram became filled with easy-to-follow nail tutorials.

With nail salons required to keep their salon doors closed for the foreseeable, many artists are taking to social media to educate their followers instead. But the best part? These tutorials don’t require masses of equipment or Van Gogh-level art skills.