How to do nail art at home: 6 easy tutorials you can follow, no matter your skill level

Hanna Ibraheem
Keen to try your hand at nail art? More and more nail artists are sharing easy-to-follow tutorials on social media. Here, we round up our favourite ones.

At-home nail art has always seemed like risky territory. No matter how closely we’ve watched our manicurists in the past, we can just about master a neat, standard manicure – let alone showcase the skills required to take on nail artistry. That is, of course, until Instagram became filled with easy-to-follow nail tutorials.

With nail salons required to keep their salon doors closed for the foreseeable, many artists are taking to social media to educate their followers instead. But the best part? These tutorials don’t require masses of equipment or Van Gogh-level art skills.

All you really need is a semi-steady hand, good quality nail polish, a thin liner brush (paint or make-up brushes may work, too) and, in some cases, a dotting tool.

Here, we round up our favourite easy-to-follow nail tutorials by the professionals. Try it yourself and you’ll no doubt be posting the results on your Instagram page, too…

Best nail art tutorials to follow at home

  • How to paint a heart by Jaz Moger

    The thought of drawing pictures and shapes with nail polish may seem daunting but this clever nail tutorial by Jaz Moger (@paintbyjaz) brilliantly breaks down how to draw the perfect little heart. All it takes is a dotting tool and fine liner brush.

  • Heart nails by Metta Francis

    If you like the idea of alternating your nail designs, this tutorial by Metta Francis (@nailsbymets) is a good place to start. Using the same heart method as the tutorial above, Francis alternates her mini hearts with heart-shaped tips and surprisingly, it doesn’t look too difficult.

  • Colour block nails by Betina Goldstein

    Betina Goldstein (@betina_goldstein) is known for her clean, artsy nail designs and this colour block mani is up there as one of our favourites. To create the neat blocks, Goldstein marks out each section of the nail with a thin liner brush before filling them in.

  • Rose quartz nails by Amee at Naf Salon

    If you want to bring the serenity of crystals to your fingertips, this is the perfect tutorial. Amee, a nail expert at Naf Salon (@nafsalon) covers the nail in a blush pink before drawing on thin lines with a white nail polish. Before the white polish dries, she smudges the edges for a chic marble effect.

  • Confetti nails by Shoreditch Nails

    Whether you’re celebrating a birthday in lockdown or just want an excuse to bring some joy to your manicure, you can’t go wrong with this confetti nail look by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails). Apply your chosen base colour all over the nail. When that has dried, use a dotting tool to pop on different coloured circles along the top of the nail.

  • Rainbow tips by Imarni Nails

    This rainbow nail tutorial by Imarni Nails (@imarninails) may be better suited to those with a steadier hand but it’s definitely worth a go. To create it, dip an ultra thin liner but long nail brush into a nail polish and lay the colour along the top of your nail in a curved motion. Repeat using different colours each time and you’ll have the perfect rainbow.

