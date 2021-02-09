How to do nail art at home: 6 easy tutorials you can follow, no matter your skill level
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Keen to try your hand at nail art? More and more nail artists are sharing easy-to-follow tutorials on social media. Here, we round up our favourite ones.
At-home nail art has always seemed like risky territory. No matter how closely we’ve watched our manicurists in the past, we can just about master a neat, standard manicure – let alone showcase the skills required to take on nail artistry. That is, of course, until Instagram became filled with easy-to-follow nail tutorials.
With nail salons required to keep their salon doors closed for the foreseeable, many artists are taking to social media to educate their followers instead. But the best part? These tutorials don’t require masses of equipment or Van Gogh-level art skills.
All you really need is a semi-steady hand, good quality nail polish, a thin liner brush (paint or make-up brushes may work, too) and, in some cases, a dotting tool.
Here, we round up our favourite easy-to-follow nail tutorials by the professionals. Try it yourself and you’ll no doubt be posting the results on your Instagram page, too…
Best nail art tutorials to follow at home
How to paint a heart by Jaz Moger
Heart nails by Metta Francis
Colour block nails by Betina Goldstein
Rose quartz nails by Amee at Naf Salon
Confetti nails by Shoreditch Nails
Rainbow tips by Imarni Nails
Main image: Getty