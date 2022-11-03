These new easy-to-use hair tools take the stress out of styling

Thankfully, the days of hair straighteners, a curling wand and a blow-dryer are gone. While these go-to heat styling tools are great (and there’s definitely a place for them in your hair routine), let’s be honest – they require a certain level of skill to use that some of us just weren’t blessed with.

So, if you’ve ever struggled to curl your hair with straighteners, give yourself a salon-worthy bouncy blow dry or get your curling wand to deliver the perfect mermaid wave, you’re in luck.