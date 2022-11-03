These new easy-to-use hair tools take the stress out of styling
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A new batch of clever hair styling tools have landed, and they take the stress out of styling. Here are four of the best…
Thankfully, the days of hair straighteners, a curling wand and a blow-dryer are gone. While these go-to heat styling tools are great (and there’s definitely a place for them in your hair routine), let’s be honest – they require a certain level of skill to use that some of us just weren’t blessed with.
So, if you’ve ever struggled to curl your hair with straighteners, give yourself a salon-worthy bouncy blow dry or get your curling wand to deliver the perfect mermaid wave, you’re in luck.
A new era of technology has now landed to make heat-styling hair a breeze – new tools, gizmos and gadgets that actually work to style your hair like a pro – no fancy technique or skill needed. These clever tools take the stress out of styling, leaving you with salon-worthy strands in just a matter of minutes. Plus, unlike some of the more expensive tools out there – this bunch of newbies are all on the more affordable scale too. Win-win.
Whether you’re after a gorgeous beachy wave (BaByliss has you covered) or you want to style and straighten in one (look to Amika), here are four brilliant new heat stylers that guarantee the hair of your dreams…
Best easy-to-use hair styling tools
Best for: loose, undone waves
If you’ve ever struggled to curl your hair with straighteners, this clever hair tool is the one for you. The three-in-one styler is designed to wrap, curl and cool your hair in one, resulting in long-lasting, loose waves. There are built-in sensors that detect when hair is not placed into the opening correctly, and if so, it automatically releases the hair to avoid any tangles. It’s both flawless and foolproof.
Shop BaByliss Wave Secret Air Hair Waver at Lookfantastic, £150
Best for: a bouncy blow-dry
Talk about value for money – this eight-in-one styler is an absolute bargain. While there are plenty of attachable heads to get to grips with, it’s the classic hot styler brush we love (and is worth the price tag alone). It effortlessly rotates and dries in one, leaving you with a salon-worthy blow-dry every time. Genius.
Shop Bellissima Air Wonder 8-in-1 Hot Air Styler at Very.co.uk, £99.99
Best for: mermaid waves
Wide-plated crimpers are one of the best hair advances in modern times. Not only do they allow all hair types to get that beachy mermaid wave look – they’re absolutely foolproof to use. There’s zero technique or skill involved: just section, clamp and release. Et voilà: effortless, easy and a perfect result every time.
Shop Revolution Haircare Mega Wave Kit at Lookfantastic, £50
Best for: smooth, speedy straightening
If time isn’t on your side, this is the one for you. The clever two-in-one straightening brush allows you to brush, dry and straighten in one, shaving minutes off your morning routine. It’s a surefire winner for those with wavy or limp hair but also a brilliant tool for those with frizzy, textured or curly hair – as it allows you to smooth and straighten the hair cuticle as it dries (before, if needed, going in with a serum or touching up any areas with traditional irons).
Shop Amika Double Agent 2-in-1 Straightening Blow Dryer Brush at SpaceNK, £135
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands