A moisturiser, primer and highlighter in one – does Elemis’ new Glow Priming Moisturiser live up to its claims?

Type ‘glowing skin’ into Google and you’ll be met with over 154 million results. A radiant and dewy complexion has become one of the most sought after beauty looks and a shiny face, which previously struck fear in the hearts of some, is now being embraced. While you can always achieve a glowing complexion with natural-looking highlighters, sometimes you want to achieve healthy-looking skin without having to reach for make-up. Particularly while spending more time at home. This is where Elemis’ newest launch, Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, £39, comes in. Multitasking at its best, this bottle can be used as a daily moisturiser, a hydrating primer or a highlighter on top of make-up. The idea is that as well as nourishing skin, it will also leave it looking brighter and dewy.

My skin tends to get quite dull – and when it does, I often respond by slathering on some make-up. But as I’ve stopped wearing as much make-up over the last few months and have been putting more effort into my skincare routine, I’ve realised how much more confident I feel when I think my skin looks healthy, so I was keen to give this a go. Especially if it meant I could have glowing skin without having to reach for my make-up bag. At first glance, the credentials for the Elemis product might sound similar to Glossier’s Futuredew, £23. While both brilliant, they’re actually completely different. Elemis’ Priming Moisturiser is more of a creamy consistency and its ingredients are focused on different results. It includes kombucha and fermented ginger extracts to improve skin texture and boost radiance, while fermented green tea seed oil and an active prebiotic work on leaving your skin feeling soft and its moisture barrier balanced.

I squirted a 20p-sized dollop from the bottle and applied it to cleansed skin in the morning. While it comes out as a pink/beige formulate, all hints of colour disappear when it’s applied and it didn’t leave any kind of white or grey cast on my skin. As it went on, I could see the illuminating minerals helping to make my complexion look radiant without any shimmer. The definition of a lit-from-within glow. Also, less-pronounced blemishes and some dark spots were blurred away, eliminating the need to follow up with foundation. After covering my face and neck, I realised I had dispensed a bit too much product and rubbed the excess onto my cheeks.

Hanna wearing zero make-up after applying the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser.

If you’ve read any of my skincare reviews before, you’ll know how much I struggle with an oily T-zone. Come midday and my nose, forehead and even my eyelids have developed a slippery layer of oil. So, I always get a bit worried about how shine-inducing products can look by the time my sebum production kicks into overdrive – but it was completely fine. In fact, I feel like my nose was less oily than usual even at 4pm. Which is a pretty big deal for me. As far as its moisturising capabilities go, my skin does feel softer and the product’s lightweight formula sits comfortable on skin. After enjoying the natural glow it gave my skin, I applied some foundation to see how it would fare and I did find there was a little bit of pilling on my cheeks. However, this was probably more down to enthusiastically applying a bit too much product on that area.

Overall, it’s a handy product for when you want a healthier-looking complexion without any make-up – or, when you want to add a natural glow to a no-make-up make-up look. This is all I’ll be wearing for the foreseeable. Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, £39

