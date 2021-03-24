I’m very much of the mindset that nobody should be spending a fortune on a good cleanser – it’s only going to get washed down the sink after all – and that’s why I love CeraVe. It’s a brand I really trust and the SA Smoothing Cleanser is super effective and yet super affordable, which is why it’s up there with my all-time favourite products.

I first bought this while I was in LA a couple of years ago and fell in love it, and then luckily for me it launched in the UK about six months later. The gel texture is what I like most, but combine that with the fact it’s formulated with a tiny percentage of salicylic acid, a BHA that works to exfoliate skin while also helping to prevent blemishes and unclog pores, and there’s nothing to not love about it.

I really notice that it helps keep spots at bay without drying out skin, and it can be used on the body to help get rid of keratosis pilaris, too. I recommend it to anybody who will listen and there’s never been a bad word said about it (and rightly so).

