The Stylist beauty team are lucky to try hundreds of products as part of their job but these are the skincare products they frequently go back to – and completely finish.
There isn’t much more satisfying than scooping out the last remnants of a thick, rich moisturiser, the last pump of a huge cleanser bottle or the last spritz of that refreshing face mist.
Finishing a skincare product before it expires shows you’ve been consistent with your routine but now, also becomes the ultimate seal of approval. ‘Empties’ videos, in which a person shows their empty beauty products, are posted to YouTube and Instagram frequently. In fact, #empties currently has 332,000 posts on Instagram – and counting.
On the Stylist beauty team, we’re very lucky to try countless products as a part of their jobs and so, if a product makes it into their permanent rotation, that’s a good sign. Even more so if they’ve managed to get down to the last few dregs of a bottle or jar.
Here, we round up the products we’ve finished up and repurchased more than once.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
Where once I barely moisturised my limbs once a quarter, I’ve recently found a level of dedication I didn’t know was in me. Now, I moisturise my entire body after every single shower. Well, almost every shower and my skin has never looked healthier.
This newfound commitment means that I’ve been getting through my all-time favourite body lotion much faster than my usual one bottle a year. Kiehl’s iconic Creme de Corps isn’t in the slightest bit greasy, it just does a brilliant job of hydrating skin, melting rough patches and imparting a delicious sheen. I recommend it to everyone.
Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment
I’ll admit, I’m pretty late to discover Lanolips, but I’ve finally made it to the bottom of my very first tube and my lips are truly grateful for it.
You see, winter does ridiculously bad things to my lips. They don’t just go a bit dry, they pretty much shrivel up, flake like mad, glow all shades of red and hurt so very much. The situation get so bad that so many lip balms barely make a dent in their dehydration.
Not Lanolips. Cult for a very clear reason, this rich, buttery, lanolin-powered formula makes light work of even raisin-like lips like mine, soothing, smoothing and softening but also taking away the sting. I need to stock back up asap.
Shop Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment at lookfantastic, £10.99
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser
I’m very much of the mindset that nobody should be spending a fortune on a good cleanser – it’s only going to get washed down the sink after all – and that’s why I love CeraVe. It’s a brand I really trust and the SA Smoothing Cleanser is super effective and yet super affordable, which is why it’s up there with my all-time favourite products.
I first bought this while I was in LA a couple of years ago and fell in love it, and then luckily for me it launched in the UK about six months later. The gel texture is what I like most, but combine that with the fact it’s formulated with a tiny percentage of salicylic acid, a BHA that works to exfoliate skin while also helping to prevent blemishes and unclog pores, and there’s nothing to not love about it.
I really notice that it helps keep spots at bay without drying out skin, and it can be used on the body to help get rid of keratosis pilaris, too. I recommend it to anybody who will listen and there’s never been a bad word said about it (and rightly so).
The Chemistry Brand Heel Hydration Complex
I know, I know, foot cream is the least sexy beauty product ever but believe me when I say this stuff is the best I’ve ever used. The Chemistry Brand is owned by Deciem (the parent company of The Ordinary and Niod) and so you know it’s going to be good, but honestly, I’ve never tried anything quite as incredible.
I’ve been using it for a good few years now and I’ve got through countless tubes, I have no idea how it works because it doesn’t use traditional foot-softening ingredients like urea or acids, yet it still manages to keep my feet smooth and hydrated.
Sometimes I’ll go a few weeks without applying it and I really notice the difference, but my favourite thing is that it literally only takes a few days to restore my feet back to their former glory.
Shop The Chemistry Brand Heel Hydration Complex at lookfantastic, £14.99
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
As somebody who has quite bad bruxism, I use the process of cleansing as an opportunity to give myself a two-minute face massage, sweeping light pressure along my jawline, cheeks, brow bones and forehead. This Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm is perfect for that.
It has a thick, ointment-like consistency that feels luxurious when I scoop it up into my hand. Upon contact with skin, the balm transforms into a rich, nourishing oil that melts away dirt, impurities and excess oil, while also providing a bit of slip to massage my face muscles.
It contains shea butter and sweet almond oil so my face doesn’t feel stripped afterwards and is scented with rose. Now, before using this, I wasn’t really a fan of rose-scented products but this smells gorgeous and gives me a very brief spa-like moment in my skincare routine. Also, despite the thick consistency and scent, it doesn’t irritate my eyes or leave a cloudy film behind when I’m wearing contact lenses. Winning all around, really.
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm at lookfantastic, £44
Glossier Berry Balm Dotcom
Despite having various tubes of lip balms scattered all around my home, Glossier’s Berry Balm Dotcom is the one I always reach for and repurchase. It’s a cruelty-free skin salve that’s formulated with castor oil, beeswax and lanolin to deliver deep-level hydration. But alongside it’s ability to save my (very, very) dry lips; it has a sheer tint, which I absolutely love.
I have slight discoloration around the edges of my lips and so I prefer wearing some kind of colour on them but I don’t like piling endless lip products on, as the aforementioned drying gets even worse. So, this ticks both boxes brilliantly. It has a gorgeous shade of purple (not as scary as it sounds) with flattering pink undertones and leaves behind a natural-looking shine, too. I love it.