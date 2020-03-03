“I’m calling it: this will be the most covetable beauty collaboration of the year”
Shannon Peter
- Shannon Peter
- Published
What do you get when beauty icon Estée Lauder joins forces with street wear giant Kith? The most covetable and collectable make-up kit.
When it comes to beauty collaborations, 2019 will be a hard act to follow. Between Jo Malone’s incredible collection of perfumes for high street retailer Zara and Victoria Beckham’s foray into skincare under the watchful eye of stem-cell scientist Augustinus Bader, last year was proof that when you put two visionary heads together, incredible things can happen.
Now, only a few months in 2020, Estée Lauder is about to release the result of a pretty spectacular partnership: Kith x Estée Lauder, Part II.
Known for its legendary collaborations, Kith has previously teamed up with Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Coca Cola and Disney. And ardent fans will remember when the beauty powerhouse first teamed up with the uber cool street wear retailer back in May 2019.
The collection featured Estée Lauder’s most iconic skincare staples, including the cult Advanced Night Repair Serum and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme.
While I’m firm in the belief that, when it comes to beauty products, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, the packaging was the real draw. Teaming Kith’s minimal design sensibilities with Lauder’s archival logo, it was catnip for beauty collectors like me. The only downside? It was limited edition.
This time around, the second collection turns its focus to make-up. Inspired by the beauty brand’s original gold packaging, there’s a vintage-style lipstick holder, a satisfyingly weighty powder compact embossed with the Kith logo, and the most slender mascara tube I’ve ever held.
The Pure Color Envy lipstick has been given a Kith makeover too, with twelve shades spanning a shimmer-laced orange to a deep Malbec red.
The real gem is Kith Red – a shade specially formulated to celebrate red lipstick’s prevailing significance through all generations of beauty history.
Each full set comes in a translucent case, which contains Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lip Pencil in Clear with a custom sharpener, and Double Wear Zero Smudge Lengthening Mascara. Customers can then personalise their selection by choosing their powder and lipstick shade.
Like something lifted from a beauty archive, this is one collection you’ll want to cling on to. I certainly will.
Kith x Estée Lauder lands exclusively at Selfridges on 7 March (and Kith Soho for any NYC shoppers) for a very limited time only.
Images: Courtesy of Estée Lauder