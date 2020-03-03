When it comes to beauty collaborations, 2019 will be a hard act to follow. Between Jo Malone’s incredible collection of perfumes for high street retailer Zara and Victoria Beckham’s foray into skincare under the watchful eye of stem-cell scientist Augustinus Bader, last year was proof that when you put two visionary heads together, incredible things can happen.

Now, only a few months in 2020, Estée Lauder is about to release the result of a pretty spectacular partnership: Kith x Estée Lauder, Part II.