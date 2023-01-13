My foundation application was flagged, but I think that had more to do with the hair either side of my face. I also purposely applied lipstick over my lipline (on the top right and bottom left) to see if this was picked up. It was, but only in one area – but this is only the first iteration of the app, so over time I’m expecting the technology will become even more precise.

Talking about the launch, Michael Smith, chief information officer at The Estée Lauder Companies said: “We are thrilled to bring the experience of independently applying make-up to the millions of people that are visually impaired. Technology is a powerful tool to drive inclusion and we are delighted to be first to market with this pioneering app.”

There are plans to launch it in the Google Play store within a year and across other Estée Lauder-owned brands in future. The brand also says it will be working to update the app’s capabilities, with an overall goal of improving its features and introducing new ones, including make-up education and providing different looks to choose from.

Beauty without boundaries should already be more commonplace than it is, but it’s steps like these – which are slowly removing accessibility barriers – that ensure make-up without limitation is something we’re all free to enjoy no matter what. Plus, if the cut-curb effect is anything to go by, this, along with other advancements, is something that has the potential to help make the lives of other communities easier, too.