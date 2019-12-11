Nail salons are used for modern slavery. Here's how to spot an ethical one

Hands up if you pick a nail salon based almost entirely upon how cheaply they’ll do your Shellac. Seem like a no-brainer, right? But if you’re getting your nails done for next to nothing, the salon could have some pretty shady practices going on – unhealthy conditions for staff, brutal working hours, well-below-minimum-wage pay, and even modern slavery.

A report by the independent anti-slavery commissioner, Kevin Hyland, painted a grim picture of the exploitation of workers in UK nail bars. One victim quoted in the report was forced to work seven days a week in a salon for £30 a week. And it’s more common than you’d think.

“Many of us assume that if a salon was illegitimate, it would have already been closed by the authorities, but in reality, that’s not the case,” says Justine Currell, executive director of anti-slavery charity Unseen.