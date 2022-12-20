It’s part and parcel of the hotel experience, right? Snarfing up the available (and often replenished) miniature toiletries to transport home, become frustrated with and chuck in a stocking come Christmas time. It’s tradition!

Well, the European Union could put an end to this cycle by banning hotels from distributing miniature toiletries to guests in an effort to reduce packaging waste and encourage a system of reusing and refilling products.