New behind the scenes photos show how perfectly the Euphoria actors fit their characters
Even in the make-up chair, Alexa Demie is Maddy Perez.
Some actors just are the characters they play. In my mind, Hilary Duff will forever be Lizzie McGuire lost in Rome, cavorting with a corrupt popstar and evading her teachers. Similarly, Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) will perpetually be lost in the string theory experiment that is Doctor Who. And Sarah Jessica Parker? I can’t help but wonder if I’ll ever associate her with anyone other than Carrie. No matter the years and characters that come to pass, these people remain in my mind as the total encapsulation of their characters. Fortunately, my overactive imagination isn’t limited to 00s TV only. Enter Euphoria and the spot-on casting that makes the show so much of what it is.
In recently shared photos from the make-up and beauty trailer, the Euphoria cast shows how much of themselves they bring to their characters – even in their downtime. Ready?
Maddy (Alexa Demie)
Recently, Alexa Demie has been hailed “that girl”, “the moment”, and the only person able to successfully run Succession’s seemingly doomed family-conglomerate, Waystar Royco. Wonderfully, her Euphoria character, Maddy Perez, is cut from a similar diamante-encrusted cloth.
Snapped applying her own false eyelashes, flipping off the camera with a galactic silver manicure, drawing a thick line of dark lip liner, and layering on mascara, Demie gets shit done on her time, on her terms. An icon.
Kat (Barbie Ferreira)
Sweet Kat Hernandez. Riddled with self-loathing and grappling with whether she does actually fancy nice-guy Ethan, there’s a lot going on behind her nonchalant demeanour – remember the painfully relatable bedroom scene from season two, episode two? The girl is going through something.
Barbie Ferreira holding a hairspray guard between the camera and her face – yeah, I think that can be extrapolated to represent the myriad walls, fences, and borders Kat’s erected between her social life, online life, and love life. Not to get too English teacher about it, but, symbolism, people. Symbolism.
Jules (Hunter Schafer)
By the end of almost every Euphoria episode, I want to give Jules a big hug. Yes, even when she got on that train – she was trying to do what was best for her and I’m about it. At her core though, I think Jules sees the goodness in people, even if she can’t always see it in herself. She’s joyful and light, even in the narcissist-hotbed that is Euphoria high.
Between Schafer’s laughter as her eye make-up is applied and Zendaya (dear, doomed Rue) standing watch over her, there’s a whole lot of Jules in these pictures – even when the cameras aren’t rolling.
Main image: HBO