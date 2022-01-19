By the end of almost every Euphoria episode, I want to give Jules a big hug. Yes, even when she got on that train – she was trying to do what was best for her and I’m about it. At her core though, I think Jules sees the goodness in people, even if she can’t always see it in herself. She’s joyful and light, even in the narcissist-hotbed that is Euphoria high.

Between Schafer’s laughter as her eye make-up is applied and Zendaya (dear, doomed Rue) standing watch over her, there’s a whole lot of Jules in these pictures – even when the cameras aren’t rolling.