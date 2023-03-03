All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The #EverythingShower is trending on social media. Here’s everything you need to know…
It’s no great secret among women that there are many different kinds of showers that we take. From the quick, 5-minute body shower to the more in-depth and scheduled hair wash, it’s generally recognised that one shower certainly does not fit all. But TikTok has recently coined the term ‘everything shower’, and it’s something we can probably all relate to.
With over 96.7 million views on TikTok (and counting) the #EverythingShower showcases people’s ultimate shower routine. This is the crème de la crème of shower routines, in which you primp, preen and pamper to your heart’s content.
Personally, I like to carry out my everything shower on a Sunday night. For me, it’s the ultimate indulgence in self-care. An opportunity to reset, refresh and get ready for the week ahead. It’s time-consuming and definitely not something that I’m carrying out more than once a week. Much like 10-step skincare routines – the everything shower focuses on a ‘more is more’ approach, which is more of an indulgence than a necessity.
How to take an everything shower
While you’d be forgiven for thinking that an everything shower refers to an in-shower process, your everything shower begins way before you step foot into the bathroom. The pre- and post-shower steps are just as critical as the all-important in-shower experience.
Before getting into the shower, I like to throw on a hair mask, light my favourite candle and then dry body brush. Then, there’s the shower itself – which obviously includes a hair wash, top-to-toe body scrub and (for me) shave routine. Then there are the post-everything shower essentials – a full body moisturise and finishing touches. Basically, your everything shower pretty much includes every single product you have in your bathroom cabinet and then some. But if you’re not sure where to start, I’ve detailed some of my very favourite products that I use during my everything shower below…
Act+Acre Conditioning Hair Mask
Your everything shower starts well before you step into the bathroom. This Act+Acre hair mask is a favourite new discovery of mine. Its plant-based ingredients are all cold-pressed, meaning you get greater benefits as they’re not lost through more traditional heat processing. The ultra-conditioning hair mask wraps hair in moisture with nourishing shea butter, castor oil and glycerin. Strands are left silky and seriously shiny.
Diptyque Tubereuse Scented Candle
If you’re someone who never burns their ‘special candles’, your everything shower is the perfect opportunity to light one. After all, setting the ambience is key to really soaking in that self-care moment. My favourite is Diptyque’s Tubereuse. Its white floral fragrance fills the room with a comforting and warm cocoon – perfect for the ultimate indulgence.
Lumity Copper Dry Body Brush
While I’d like to say I’m someone who dry body brushes regularly, that would be lying. Instead, I save my dry body brushing routine for my everything shower. Start at your toes and work your way up to your heart in sweeping motions. Dry body brushing is great for sloughing off dull skin cells and helping to get your blood pumping and boosting your circulation.
Loving Tan Deluxe Tan Remover
If you’re a fake tanner like me, you might want to use your everything shower to remove any leftover fake tan and start again fresh. This tan remover ticks all the boxes. Apply 10 minutes before stepping into the shower and buff away with a skin-polishing glove or body scrub once in the shower.
Ouai St. Barts Scalp and Body Scrub
This two-in-one scrub can be used on both your scalp and body to exfoliate and smooth skin. The limited edition St Barts scent is also seriously addictive. Sugar helps to buff away dull, dead cells, while a probiotic blend works to support the natural microbiome and the coconut oil base softens and protects.
Shop Ouai St. Barts Scalp and Body Scrub at Lookfantastic, £16
Hello Klean Exfoliating Scalp Brush
If you feel like you need an extra helping hand to really get the most out of your scalp scrub or shampoo, this exfoliating scalp brush is great. It’s designed to really stimulate the scalp, which can help with hair growth – plus it’s seriously relaxing.
Shop Hello Klean Exfoliating Scalp Brush at Cult Beauty, £10
Virtue Smooth Shampoo
It goes without saying that the shampoo that you choose to use for your everything shower should be your absolute favourite formula. I’m currently loving this smoothing shampoo from Virtue. It’s enriched with the brand’s patented Alpha Keratin 60ku – a protein that works to bind directly to areas of damage and fill them in. Plus, the soothing scent of lavender, sweet pear and fresh mint is divine.
Glossier Body Hero Exfoliating Bar
Perfect for targeting any pesky dry skin areas, this exfoliating body bar is ideal. Liquid or gel-based body scrubs can sometimes get a bit messy but this exfoliating soap bar is solid – meaning you can target dry skin areas without wasting excess product. It’s also enriched with Glossier’s gorgeous orange blossom neroli blend that fills your shower with its sparkling vacation-esque scent.
Augustinus Bader The Conditioner
If you’re going to treat your strands to your favourite conditioner, it doesn’t get more luxurious than Augustinus Bader’s The Conditioner. The formula is made with the brand’s patented amnio-acid-rich TFC8 Complex, which helps to repair heat and colour damage, tame frizz, detangle knots and build body for a truly expensive-looking finish.
Sanctuary Spa Signature Collection Body Wash
This rich and luxurious body wash is packed with ultra nourishing oils which douse your skin in moisture as it gently cleanses. The refreshing jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla scent also leaves your skin smelling delicious.
Shop Sanctuary Spa Signature Collection Body Wash at Lookfantastic, £7
Sundae Very Vanilla Whipped Shower Foam
Sundae’s lightweight whipped shower gels are great at cleansing the skin and each ‘flavour’ is packed with different ingredients and benefits. I personally use them as a shaving gel as the mousse formula is ideal.
Shop Sundae Very Vanilla Whipped Shower Foam at Cult Beauty, £12.99
Venus For Pubic Hair & Skin Women's Razor
If you’re someone who uses their everything shower as an opportunity to shave, this award-winning razor could not be better. It’s designed to specifically protect pubic skin from shaving irritation, with its irritation defence bar and optimally spaced blades that allow you to cut hair while barely touching skin.
Shop Venus For Pubic Hair & Skin Women’s Razor at Boots, £10
Mirror Water Smooth Body Oil
Post-shower, it’s all about injecting moisture back into the skin and really taking the time to treat your body to some TLC. This nourishing body oil is ideal. The 99% naturally derived oil is packed with skin soothers – such as grapeseed, marula and camellia oil to protect, soften and feed dry skin. Plus, the woody, smoky scent is seriously relaxing and indulgent.
Grown Alchemist Lip Balm – Vanilla and Watermelon
To finish, I like to use this super conditioning lip balm on both my lips and cuticles. The formula is made of shea butter, rosehip, sweet almond and jojoba oils and really protects and softens any areas of dry and cracked skin. Love.
Shop Grown Alchemist Lip Balm - Vanilla and Watermelon at Lookfantastic, £15
Main image: Stylist loves; courtesy of brands