It’s no great secret among women that there are many different kinds of showers that we take. From the quick, 5-minute body shower to the more in-depth and scheduled hair wash, it’s generally recognised that one shower certainly does not fit all. But TikTok has recently coined the term ‘everything shower’, and it’s something we can probably all relate to.

With over 96.7 million views on TikTok (and counting) the #EverythingShower showcases people’s ultimate shower routine. This is the crème de la crème of shower routines, in which you primp, preen and pamper to your heart’s content.

Personally, I like to carry out my everything shower on a Sunday night. For me, it’s the ultimate indulgence in self-care. An opportunity to reset, refresh and get ready for the week ahead. It’s time-consuming and definitely not something that I’m carrying out more than once a week. Much like 10-step skincare routines – the everything shower focuses on a ‘more is more’ approach, which is more of an indulgence than a necessity.