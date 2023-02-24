When it comes to boosting your skin’s radiance, exfoliation is key. Exfoliating acids (such as glycolic, lactic and mandelic acid) work by dissolving the dead cells that can sit on top of your skin, dulling your complexion and leading to congestion. Therefore, sloughing these skin cells off the surface and revealing the brighter skin beneath is crucial.

While daily exfoliating acid toners are hugely popular, if you want an instant skin boost – an exfoliating face mask is even better. These hardworking masks work in mere minutes to give you a glowing, brighter complexion – as if you’ve just had a professional facial. But, they’re not always for everyone. Acid-packed face masks, while totally safe, can sometimes be too strong if, like me and the other 71% of adults, you’ve got more sensitised skin. This can lead to redness, increased sensitivity and a damaged skin barrier – which, unfortunately, I’ve suffered too many times.