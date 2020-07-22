How to cure braid itch, according to the experts

Loosen up

A common myth is that the tighter the braids, the longer they’ll last. But the risk of permanent hair loss definitely isn’t worth being able to rock a hairstyle for a week or two longer. “Just like your skin, the scalp can only stretch so far,” says afro haircare expert Charlotte Mensah. “Start by making sure your stylist doesn’t pull too tight when installing your braids.”

Too much tension on the hair follicles can cause traction alopecia - a condition which can lead to irreversible hair loss. Look out for the warning signs of irritated follicles (inflamed, red bumps on the scalp’s surface, extreme itching, or any thinning areas).

Choose your hair

Braids work best with plastic rather than human hair, the latter being too slippery and fine to stay in place. Synthetic Kanekalon hair, made using an acrylic fibre with an alkaline coating, can rub up against your own hair and the scalp, causing further irritation.

Before taking your synthetic hair to your hairstylist, make sure to soak it in an apple cider vinegar bath to neutralise the alkalinity for 20 minutes: just mix 1 part vinegar with 3 parts hot water, then shampoo thoroughly.

If you’re reading this with untreated synthetic hair that’s causing itchiness, then have no fear; just pour the vinegar solution over your braids, then shampoo it off.