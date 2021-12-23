Let’s paint a picture: you’re at your local Boots or Superdrug, picking out a new lipstick, mascara or blusher. The shades and styles on offer are varied in range and formulas but on one thing they seem to all converge – overtly sexual names.

Now, beauty brands have known for decades that sex sells. From Nars’ Orgasm and Deep Throat shades to Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara, there’s a litany of excellent cult products with risqué names.

The first time I stumbled across a lipgloss alluding to oral sex, I blushed. As a tween, how else could I feel? Now, I feel unmoved by it, even bored by the phenomenon. When everything is naughty, nothing is.