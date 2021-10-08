It’s the age-old question but can eye creams really help with dark circles? The short answer is yes, they can, but it’s important to recognise what causes dark circles in the first place and manage your expectations when seeking results.

“Dark circles under the eyes appear for a variety of reasons whether it is genetics, stress or exhaustion,” explains dermatologist and skin expert Dr Howard Murad. “Lack of adequate sleep can also contribute to the appearance of dark circles because of dilated blood vessels that create a dark tint under the eyes. Studies have shown that the hormone cortisol increases when we are stressed which can lead to lacklustre skin and dark circles, and lastly, allergies are a leading cause of dark circles because of fluid retention around the eyes, causing puffiness.”

There are also different types of dark circles. Thin, translucent skin around the eyes is more likely to show discolouration and signs of ageing. Blue/purple shadows are a result of low microcirculation and thin skin around the eyes increases visibility of unoxygenated blood (which is blue). Brown marks under the eyes are usually a result of sun damage, irritation and genetics which can result in hyperpigmentation.

“Although certain skin tones are unable to rid their eye area of the dark pigmentation, people experiencing dark under-eye circles can look for an eye cream that contains vitamin-C which is rich in antioxidants to brighten the skin. Also look for skin-quenching ingredients to firm and awaken the eye area, and light diffusers to immediately illuminate the skin for a brighter appearance.”

“Topically, applying caffeine and peptide-infused products to your skin can help decrease your under-eye bags and rejuvenate skin around the under eye area,” says Dr Murad.