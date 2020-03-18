From microblading to severe over-plucking, HD Brows to bold Cara Delevingne-style brows, the beauty world has seen plenty of eyebrow styles enter the spotlight over the years. But, the must have brow trend of the moment? Fluffy and full brows. So it’s little wonder why brow lamination is such a popular treatment right now.

Mesmerised by the bushy brow trend and excited by the prospect of being able to resurrect my once over-threaded brows (we’ve all been there), I knew I had to sign up. But before you book in for a brow lamination treatment yourself, let me fill you in with my honest review.