Far from a final touch, eyebrows make up a significant part of our beauty regimens. Whether you strategically thread, tweeze, microblade, microshade, tint, laminate, wax, or leave well alone, there are myriad ways our brows can express our personal style and individual aesthetic.

A mainstay on 2020’s beauty roster (didn’t we all experiment during one of the several national lockdowns?), statement brows aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we’re taking a few key trends and building on them in 2022. According to Fides Baldesberger, CEO and owner of Rubis Tweezers, we’re going bigger, more natural and eschewing our arches. Here’s what she predicts for us and our furry friends in the new year.