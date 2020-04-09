On her natural brows: “I used to have a monobrow when I was a child which was unfortunate since kids can be pretty cruel. But in hindsight, the fact I was so focused on the space between my brows means the rest didn’t bother me too much so I didn’t really overpluck them in the ‘90 or ‘00s when a slither of brow was du jour.

“I’m also not a huge fan of the fact my brows are quite curved and don’t have a definite arch, but it’s something I have come to accept (#beautyproblems). I always think when it comes to beauty the grass is often greener so, if we can’t change something or don’t want to go through the process of changing something, we have to find ways to accept and appreciate what we have.”

On brow treatments: “I had microblading once and while it’s a great treatment for those with sparse patches in their brows, I didn’t find it made a huge difference to mine. I’ll get them threaded to help keep the shape looking neat and I’ll pluck the odd stray hair in between appointments.

“Recently, I have been having brow lamination with Nina at iBrowBar in Amsterdam where I live. She calls it the Brow Lift and it involves straightening the brow hairs so they look thicker and bushier. Then she tints and threads them. It’s ideal for anyone who has full brows already but wants them to look like those really fluffy Insta-brows that are everywhere right now. It lasts about 4 weeks and I’m hooked, as then all I have to do each day is groom them with a clear gel.”

On brow products: “I wear glasses and you can’t really see my brows so I’m pretty lazy with them on the daily, especially when I’ve just had a Brow Lift. But if I’m not wearing glasses, I’ll fill them in with the Blink Brow Bar Ultimate Arch Definer in Saffron (ideal for anyone with red or auburn hair) and then I’ll fluff them up with Benefit Gimme Brow or Nude by Nature Precision Brow Mascara.”

On her brow mantra: “Whether it’s plucking or colouring in, when it comes to brows, I definitely think less is more.”