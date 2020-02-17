Everything you need to know about eyelash extensions

I am awful at applying false eyelashes. Anytime I manage to secure a strip of lashes down to my eyelid, one end springs right back up. And I’m yet to find a pair that feel nice and lightweight upon application.

One weekend, I visited my sister who had the most incredibly fluttery lashes I’d ever seen. She told me that they were eyelash extensions and delved into details about how comfortable they felt, how long they lasted and how much quicker her morning routine was sans mascara.

Completely sold by the idea of not having to spend ages applying layer after layer of mascara on the tube every morning, I decided to try them for myself. After extensive research – it’s really important you find somebody who is qualified – I booked in with Asma Docrat, founder of Boudoir Lashes.