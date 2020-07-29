Alongside grabbing your wallet and keys before heading out the door, we now need to make sure we’re taking our face masks with us any time we go out. Face masks have become mandatory across public transport, as well as in shops and supermarkets.

Of course, it’s important to wear one to protect yourself and those around you – and that will always be the priority – but some have noticed a few day-to-day issues that are caused by wearing one. Aside from steaming up glasses, a lot of people have noticed that face masks can smudge lipstick.