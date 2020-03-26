While it’s our job to clear up confusion, the main thing to note is that skin is as unique as your Tossed salad order. Even more so, in fact. What might work for someone else could have the complete opposite effect on your skin. Not very helpful, but it is all about getting to know your own skin and the ingredients and products it responds to.

Face oils are perhaps the most ‘Marmite’ skincare product out there. Some dermatologists swear by them, while others just aren’t so sure. The Stylist beauty team is just as divided: both senior beauty writer Hanna and myself love to use an oil for a bit of facial massage, while beauty assistant Kiran isn’t a fan as she finds it exacerbates her acne-prone skin and beauty editor Lucy just straight up dislikes them.

But one woman’s skin trash is most certainly another’s skin treasure. So if you are tempted by oils — or are already a convert looking for more intel — here’s ten things you should know about facial oils.