Could face steaming be the key to a healthy, clear complexion?

Face steaming is not a new skincare practice. In fact, if you search for it in Google, you’ll be hit with over 40-million results. It’s a huge part of many East Asian skincare regimes and if you’ve ever had a professional facial, chances are your aesthetician carried out a facial steam at some stage.

So why do so many of us often miss this step in our day-to-day routines? Could it actually hold the key to getting a professional, deep-down cleanse at home?

We reached out to Jennifer Rock, dermal facialist and founder of Skingredients to debunk the myths on this ancient (and easy) skincare step.