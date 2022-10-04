All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Touted as the first-ever workout studio for your face, FaceGym promises a toned and tightened complexion. But does it deliver?
How many times have you worked out in your life? Whether you’re an avid gym goer, a pilates dabbler or your exercise simply comes from walking the dog, we’re all very well aware that moving your muscles feels good. But when was the last time you gave your face a workout? Sounds strange but the concept is the same – which is exactly where FaceGym comes in.
Founded by Inge Theron, an ex-Financial Times beauty columnist, the idea for FaceGym came about after she experienced a facial threads procedure that went wrong. Looking for a non-invasive option that gave similar results, Theron founded FaceGym – a concept that’s designed to lift, tone and tighten the 40+ muscles in your face.
But let’s be clear: it’s not your average facial massage type of facial. FaceGym is touted as a workout – onee that uses high-energy kneading movements and cutting-edge technology to help sculpt and firm the muscles in your face.
Now branching into skincare that’s designed to be used alongside the tools, FaceGym promises sculpted, lifted skin and a healthy dose of glow to your complexion. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.
What is a FaceGym workout?
There are currently seven FaceGym workouts that are available in both London and Manchester studios. From the signature hands-only workout to a radio frequency tightening facial, each facial exercise is designed to lift, sculpt, tighten and tone the muscles from within. But if you’re not based near a FaceGym studio, don’t despair: you can perform a workout yourself via one of the brand’s online workouts, which cost just £10 to join.
While the results are immediately apparent (think visibly lifted cheekbones, a chiselled jawline and less puffiness around the eye area), they’re also not permanent – so you’ll need to perform the exercises regularly and consistently to see lasting results.
Manual tools
Now, onto the tools. While FaceGym’s signature workout can be performed with your hands alone (think: a lot of pummelling and kneading), there are some seriously high-tech tools which can help to stimulate and work those muscles – deep down. Think of them as your gym equipment – sure, you can do a workout on a yoga mat, but having a Peloton in your living room really helps to speed things up.
FaceGym Hyaluronic Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
If you want to see more visible results from your skincare, this is the tool for you. It’s packed with cleverly dissolving microneedles, each enriched with a formula of crystallised hyaluronic acid, tri-active peptides and centella asiatica. These active microneedles dissolve rapidly into the skin, delivering instant results and long-lasting moisture for smoother, plumper-looking skin and improved overall texture and appearance.
Shop FaceGym Hyaluronic Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool, £60
FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Contouring Tool
Meet the FaceGym version of your trusty gua sha. The Multi-Sculpt has six different edges that help you lift, contour and reduce facial tension, releasing blockages in the muscles and aiding lymphatic drainage to depuff the skin. Made with medical-grade stainless steel, it’s also really easy to sanitise and feels cooling on the skin. Ahhh.
Shop FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Contouring Tool, £45
FaceGym Weighted Ball Tension Release Tool
Designed as the first step in your facial workout, this innovative ball is designed to deeply relax the muscles, depuff and detoxify the skin. It helps to gently stretch tight muscles, release tension and aid lymphatic drainage. Use for a deeper stretch massage in the “Stress Triangle” – face, neck and shoulders. It feels amazing.
Skincare
Next up is skincare. Each innovative, multi-functional formula is designed to be used alongside the FaceGym tools – or simply your hands – to prep, train and recover your complexion. With potent active-ingredients and clever packaging (QR codes are printed onto the formulas to help you decode exactly how to use them), plus various sizes (perfect for travelling and heading to the actual gym), it’s a skincare line we really rate. Here are some of the heroes…
FaceGym Hydro-bound Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide Serum
Blending hydrating hyaluronic acid with soothing niacinamide, this multi-use serum boosts radiance and protects your skin barrier – keeping your complexion healthy, elastic and perfectly hydrated from morning to night.
Shop FaceGym Hydro-bound Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide Serum, £30
FaceGym Liftwear Lift and Brighten Vitamin C and Bioferment Gel-Cream
This triple threat cream harnesses three skincare actives to brighten, tighten and hydrate your skin in one. Vitamin C, niacinamide and amber microalgae home in on pigmentation and age spots to leave the skin tone unified and brightened, while pro-grade hyaluronic acid and eight amino acids work to bind moisture back into the skin, giving it that plump bounce of long-lasting hydration.
Shop FaceGym Liftwear Lift and Brighten Vitamin C and Bioferment Gel-Cream, £50
FaceGym Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Cream
If skin ageing is a concern for you, this heavyweight cream is here to help. It works to transform skin on a structural level, cocooning your complexion in hydration while increasing the firmness of the skin. Plus, a vegan ceramide complex helps to reduce sensitivity, leaving your skin barrier nourished and strong.
Shop FaceGym Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Cream, £25
Electrical tools
Now for the big guns: FaceGym’s electrical tools take your skincare to another level, allowing you to really master the professional FaceGym workout at home. Don’t get us wrong, they’re an investment – but if you’ve previously had a FaceGym workout IRL and are wanting to keep up the results at home, it might be one for you.
FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device
If you want a tool to target dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles – this may be it. The electronic microneedler takes it up a notch from your manual roller, utilising 0.25mm needles crafted from medical-grade stainless steel and works with liquid vitamin ampoules to deliver a targeted application and even distribution of the serum. Each ampoule is infused with a blend of vitamin F and glycolic acid, working to exfoliate the skin without stripping away moisture, while protecting against external aggressors. This really is pro-level skincare, at-home.
FaceGym FaceGym Pro
Designed to sculpt and lift the contours of your face, this patented diamond-shaped device encourages muscle-deep stimulation that instantly reveals a super-toned complexion. Moving through low to high settings with up to 10 levels of intensity, it helps to strengthen your muscles with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) that’s both gentle and effective.
Main image: Stylist