How many times have you worked out in your life? Whether you’re an avid gym goer, a pilates dabbler or your exercise simply comes from walking the dog, we’re all very well aware that moving your muscles feels good. But when was the last time you gave your face a workout? Sounds strange but the concept is the same – which is exactly where FaceGym comes in. Founded by Inge Theron, an ex-Financial Times beauty columnist, the idea for FaceGym came about after she experienced a facial threads procedure that went wrong. Looking for a non-invasive option that gave similar results, Theron founded FaceGym – a concept that’s designed to lift, tone and tighten the 40+ muscles in your face.

But let’s be clear: it’s not your average facial massage type of facial. FaceGym is touted as a workout – onee that uses high-energy kneading movements and cutting-edge technology to help sculpt and firm the muscles in your face. Now branching into skincare that’s designed to be used alongside the tools, FaceGym promises sculpted, lifted skin and a healthy dose of glow to your complexion. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

What is a FaceGym workout?

There are currently seven FaceGym workouts that are available in both London and Manchester studios. From the signature hands-only workout to a radio frequency tightening facial, each facial exercise is designed to lift, sculpt, tighten and tone the muscles from within. But if you’re not based near a FaceGym studio, don’t despair: you can perform a workout yourself via one of the brand’s online workouts, which cost just £10 to join. While the results are immediately apparent (think visibly lifted cheekbones, a chiselled jawline and less puffiness around the eye area), they’re also not permanent – so you’ll need to perform the exercises regularly and consistently to see lasting results.

Manual tools

Now, onto the tools. While FaceGym’s signature workout can be performed with your hands alone (think: a lot of pummelling and kneading), there are some seriously high-tech tools which can help to stimulate and work those muscles – deep down. Think of them as your gym equipment – sure, you can do a workout on a yoga mat, but having a Peloton in your living room really helps to speed things up.

Skincare

Next up is skincare. Each innovative, multi-functional formula is designed to be used alongside the FaceGym tools – or simply your hands – to prep, train and recover your complexion. With potent active-ingredients and clever packaging (QR codes are printed onto the formulas to help you decode exactly how to use them), plus various sizes (perfect for travelling and heading to the actual gym), it’s a skincare line we really rate. Here are some of the heroes…

Electrical tools

Now for the big guns: FaceGym’s electrical tools take your skincare to another level, allowing you to really master the professional FaceGym workout at home. Don’t get us wrong, they’re an investment – but if you’ve previously had a FaceGym workout IRL and are wanting to keep up the results at home, it might be one for you.

FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device If you want a tool to target dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles – this may be it. The electronic microneedler takes it up a notch from your manual roller, utilising 0.25mm needles crafted from medical-grade stainless steel and works with liquid vitamin ampoules to deliver a targeted application and even distribution of the serum. Each ampoule is infused with a blend of vitamin F and glycolic acid, working to exfoliate the skin without stripping away moisture, while protecting against external aggressors. This really is pro-level skincare, at-home. Shop FaceGym Faceshot Electric Microneedling Device, £195 buy now

FaceGym FaceGym Pro Designed to sculpt and lift the contours of your face, this patented diamond-shaped device encourages muscle-deep stimulation that instantly reveals a super-toned complexion. Moving through low to high settings with up to 10 levels of intensity, it helps to strengthen your muscles with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) that’s both gentle and effective. Buy FaceGym FaceGym Pro, £515 buy now

