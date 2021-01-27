21-year-old Yasmin from London can still remember how excited she was to get her eyebrows threaded for the first time.

“I had a bit of a monobrow and when you’re young, people in school can be mean about those kinds of things. A boy made a dumb comment once and it stuck with me,” she says. “After that I just wanted it gone.”

While campaigns such as Bring Back The Bush have encouraged women to get comfortable with growing out their pubic hair and British Vogue has proclaimed that “underarm hair is back”, for many women, letting facial hair go ungroomed is still a step too far. A 2019 survey revealed that 88% of UK women are self-conscious about unwanted facial hair, with 76% having regular salon treatments to remove it. Shockingly, according to a 2017 study, the average woman will spend a whopping £23,000 on waxing in her lifetime.

Yasmin is also South Asian, meaning she experiences cultural as well as societal pressure to get this hair removed: she describes her first trip to get her eyebrows threaded as “a rite of passage”.