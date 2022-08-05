It seems we never really grow out of the childhood adage: you always want what others have. Whether it’s hair texture, colour or volume, where we carry birthmarks, the length of our eyelashes – as a young person, it all seems to be an unfair shake of fate’s lottery. Then if we’re lucky and as we age, a glorious wash of self-acceptance coats us and thoughts of changing almost everything about ourselves fade. Though, the one piece of the puzzle I have always lamented though is being born without freckles.

A quick reminder of what freckles actually are: “a freckle is an isolated small spot in the skin where melanocytes (pigment-producing skin cells) have produced more melanin than usual as a normal result of sun exposure,” Dr Alexis Granite previously shared with Stylist, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic in London. “They differ from moles, which are like little nests of melanocytes. A freckle is just the pigment itself, and doesn’t necessarily signal serious sun damage.”