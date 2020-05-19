What is fake tan remover?

It’s a specially formulated product, usually in the form of a mousse, liquid spray or oil that works to remove tan. They typically contain a chemical exfoliant called urea, which is also naturally occuring in our skin.

How do you remove fake tan?

There are three simple steps to follow. “First of all, soak a generous amount of tan remover over the area of tan you want to remove. Then wait between 5 to 10 minutes before getting into a hot bath with essential oils. Once you’re in the bath, scrub your skin with a tan remover mitt to buff and lift away the colour.”

What are the common mistakes people make when trying to remove fake tan?

It’s a surprising fact, but wet skin will actually hinder tan removal. “It will work much better on dry skin and if you leave it to soak in for 5 to 10 minutes,” says Bolder. “A lot of people just use a normal mitt, but ideally you need an exfoliating mitt or loofah to scrub away the remnants.”

Are there any hacks for removing fake tan?

Time of removal: make sure you dedicate time towards the removal process. “Remove tan at night or maybe over the weekend when you have more time,” says Bolder.

Hydration is key: we moisturise the skin on our face regularly, and the same should apply for our bodies. “Moisturise afterwards to keen skin healthy, hydrated and nourished,” she explains.

Don’t add more tan to old tan: it’s a hard ask for those wanting to perfect their tan, but restraint is important. “Don’t be tempted apply self tan over an area that is gathering and in need of being scrubbed off. It’ll only make it harder to get off when you do,” adds Bolder.

Maintain a glow: to keep your tan uniform across your body, it’s important to to be apply it at the right time. “Apply a new layer of self tan the next day after removing to keep your gorgeous glow.”

Now equipped with the ideal method, we’ve compiled our edit of the best fake tan removers on the market.