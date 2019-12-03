The Fashion Awards 2019: 7 eye make-up looks that serve as party season inspiration
- Lucy Partington
From bold blue swirls to shimmering green liner and classic smokey eyes, the make-up looks at the 2019 Fashion Awards were a real talking point.
The biggest names in fashion gathered together at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night (2 December) to celebrate the 2019 British Fashion Awards.
Although the awards ceremony is, of course, fashion focused, some of the bold eye make-up looks from the red carpet sparked conversation among the nation’s beauty obsessives.
The star-studded evening brought with it some of the boldest and most eye catching (literally) looks of the year, which will serve as the perfect Christmas party make-up inspiration this festive season.
Rita Ora gave us major David Bowie vibes over her graphic glittery blue liner, whilst model Barbara Palvin graced us with smouldering inky black smoky eyes.
Don’t worry if they sound a bit scary, though, because there were some more wearable looks in the mix. Adut Akech’s glittery green eyes were a real talking point, while Naomi Campbell, winner of the Fashion Icon award, had us starry-eyed over her twinkly bronze lids, and Rihanna, who won the Urban Luxe award, graced the stage with her 90s-inspired matte brown shadow.
Keep scrolling to see our favourite looks – some of which we predict we’ll be seeing a lot more of in 2020.
Rihanna
Urban Luxe award winner Rihanna graced the red carpet with her matte and sultry contoured eyes. A nod to the 90s – and proof that you can never go far wrong with a classic statement smokey eye.
Rita Ora
With her bold and unique style, Rita Ora wins our award for most eye-catching beauty look with this graphic sparkly blue liner. The look was created by Marie Bruce for Pat McGrath Labs using Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Blitz Blue, £26, Mothership I Subliminal Palette, £115 and Mothership II Sublime Palette, £115.
Zara Larsson
Larsson gave us all the angelic vibes with her artistic floating liner. A simple yet effective look, and an excellent accent to her new peachy blunt bob.
Chiara Ferragni
Chiara Ferragni had eyes to mesmerise with shimmering emerald green and blue hues to match her mermaid-inspired gown by Etro.
Barbara Palvin
Palvin gave us sexy rock chic vibes with her inky black winged liner, with a touch of silver shadow in the inner corner to make the eyes appear brighter. When recreating this look, use a gel based liner as smoky eyes look best when they’re smudged and lived in. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, £20, will do the trick.
Lily James
Although the dress was definitely the star of the show, Lily James’ eyes featured warm bronze and gold tones blended out towards the brow to create a smouldering, sultry eye look. The perfect partner to match her shimmering auburn hair.
Adut Akech
Winner of Model of the Year, Adut Akech matched her make-up to her stunning emerald green dress. Shimmering green shadow lined her upper and lower lids, which was paired with rosy pink highlighter and super glowy skin.
Laura Whitmore
Presenter Laura Whitmore gave major Robert Palmer vibes with her 80s-inspired fuchsia lids and bold red lips. To recreate this look, use Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Woodstock, £15, blending it all the way up to the brow and extending towards the temples. We’re big, big fans of this clashing colour combination.
Images: Getty