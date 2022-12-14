Who do you go to when you want a good beauty recommendation? Here at Stylist HQ, we’re lucky enough to have access to some of the best beauty experts in the business – from brand founders to dermatologists and, of course, our very own beauty team.

Then there’s our annual Best Beauty Awards – which categorises every skin, make-up, hair and body care product you could ever want to know about. But sometimes, you discover a really great beauty buy from those friends and colleagues you speak to every day.

From our beauty editor’s go-to dry skin saviour to our fashion editor’s favourite brand for sensitive skin – if you’re looking for a beauty recommendation you can trust, you’ve come to the right place. Below, some of Stylist’s staffers reveal the beauty buys they repurchase time after time.