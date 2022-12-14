All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The Stylist team reveal their most beloved beauty buys of all time…
Who do you go to when you want a good beauty recommendation? Here at Stylist HQ, we’re lucky enough to have access to some of the best beauty experts in the business – from brand founders to dermatologists and, of course, our very own beauty team.
Then there’s our annual Best Beauty Awards – which categorises every skin, make-up, hair and body care product you could ever want to know about. But sometimes, you discover a really great beauty buy from those friends and colleagues you speak to every day.
From our beauty editor’s go-to dry skin saviour to our fashion editor’s favourite brand for sensitive skin – if you’re looking for a beauty recommendation you can trust, you’ve come to the right place. Below, some of Stylist’s staffers reveal the beauty buys they repurchase time after time.
Morgan Fargo, beauty editor
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream with Salicylic Acid for Dry, Rough & Bumpy Skin
Ask anyone, the two things you can always count on me to have are lip balm and moisturiser. Because, every day, morning and night, I moisturise my entire body. Perhaps TMI but it paints a picture: I know a thing or two about the best remedies for chronically thirsty skin. This smoothing cream by CeraVe deeply hydrates without blocking pores and smooths away textured and bumpy skin, thanks to the decongesting salicylic acid. The backs of my arms and thighs used to be peppered with keratosis pilaris (blocked hair follicles) and it’s this cream I have to thank that they’re not any more.
Tatcha The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
I have a simple skincare routine (just four steps) that goes everywhere with me. This powerful, non-aggravating essence is a crucial one. Designed to plump, soften and protect the skin, The Essence contains a proprietary mix of fermented ingredients – green tea, rice and algae – that help to make any skincare you apply after much more efficacious. A bottle lasts longer than you might think as you’re only ever applying a palmful or two. My skin has never been more evenly toned or resilient against winter-induced dermatitis flare-ups, all thanks to this.
Miranda Larbi, Strong Women editor
Murad Intense Recovery Cream
I love Murad’s water-based gel but this recovery cream is an absolute must for drying winter weather. I like to rub a chunk between my fingers and smother it all over my face after my pre-bed shower – kind of like a sleep mask. In the morning, my face feels hydrated and smooth and ready to tackle the next onslaught of cold air.
Naomi May, fashion editor
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF30
This year has taught me many things but above all comes the humbling reminder that my skin is sensitive, inflamed and severely eczema-prone (hurrah!) After a bad bout of contact dermatitis earlier this year left me floundering for products to use, I found Tower 28. It’s the only make-up brand to adhere to the American National Eczema Association list of no-no ingredients, which means its products are free of classic eczema irritants (essential oils, parabens and sulphates among them).
Its SunnyDays SPF30 is the only tinted base I can now use – it’s lightweight, fragrance-free and has never irritated my skin. I slap it on every morning before using my cohort of Tower 28 bronzer, blusher and highlighter, and know that my skin will be glowing, protected and, most importantly, not aggravated all day.
Polly Knight, style director
CeraVe Moisturising Cream
My skin is dry, sensitive and eczema prone, so finding something that works for me can be tricky. But I’m obsessed with moisturising my entire body in this CeraVe cream, it’s quite thick but my skin drinks it all in. I moisturise from neck to toe every day without fail and it keeps my skin soft and hydrated. And it doesn’t have a hefty price tag, win-win.
Chloe Laws, social media director
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
I’ve tried a lot of dry shampoos but none of them come close to this one from Amika. It smells fantastic, doesn’t leave a build-up in your hair and there’s no grey-residue left behind. It ticks all the boxes.
Chloe Burcham, beauty contributor
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
I’ve banged on about my love for this foundation more times than I could ever count. I’ve recommended it to friends, family and co-workers and must have personally worked my way through 15+ tubes. It’s natural-looking, hydrating and really does give your complexion a ‘your skin but better’ glow. There’s no foundation that beats it and trust me, I’ve tried them all.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara
I sort of fell out of love with mascara through lockdown and have only ever worn this one since. It’s more natural-looking than most other mascaras, giving lashes a really fluffy finish without adding too much weight. It’s also got a tubing formula so is an absolute dream to remove – simply add warm water and twiddle your lashes between your fingers.
Main image: Stylist